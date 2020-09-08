BlackBeltHelp Launches a Pre-Built COVID-19 Chatbot at ZERO COST

Posted on 2020-09-08 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois USA, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce the launch of their FREE Pre-Built COVID-19 Chatbot to help higher education institutions in dealing with increased support requests. The Chatbot delivers quick, accurate, and automated answers regarding COVID-19 to the students and can be set-up within a week.

There has been an overwhelming increase in student questions around COVID-19 due to the seismic shift of face-to-face teaching and learning online. BlackBeltHelp is providing COVID-19 Chatbot at no cost to help higher education institutions in focusing on more complex and high-value tasks. Implementing the Chatbot will ensure that students get answers to their questions without waiting in lengthy queues over the phone.

BlackBeltHelp assists institutions in communicating information quickly and accurately to students by:

• Reducing support costs and increasing efficiency
• Automating high volume of COVID-19 questions via web and mobile
• Answering repetitive COVID-19 specific questions
• Providing COVID-19 specific information in 20+ languages

Request a demo for the FREE COVID-19 CHATBOT

About BlackBeltHelp

BlackBeltHelp is a leading provider of Help Desk Support and Products including IT, LMS, Admissions & Enrollments, Financial Aid, Advising, Facilities, and Switchboard, supporting Higher Education for the past 8 years. With over 200 clients globally, BlackBeltHelp provides a wide range of Products and Services to improve help desk administration and end-user experience.
Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!