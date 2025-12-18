Ayurveda Market Study by Form, End-use, and Application Segments

The global ayurveda market was valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 85.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.66% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness of Ayurvedic benefits, and high adoption and acceptance of Ayurveda globally.

Additionally, the growing demand for organic and natural personal care products containing Ayurvedic ingredients such as neem, turmeric, and sandalwood is supporting industry expansion. A key trend shaping the market is the rise in clinical studies validating the health benefits of Ayurvedic supplements, which has enhanced consumer trust and confidence. Ayurvedic medicines are increasingly preferred due to their lower side-effect profile compared to allopathic treatments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest market share at 78.26% in 2024.

The Indian Ayurveda market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period.

By form, herbal products dominated with a 69.51% share in 2024.

By application, medical/therapy dominated at 60.38% and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

By indication, the skin/hair segment held the largest share at 25.65% in 2024.

By distribution channel, retail & institutional sales held 65.69% of the market.

By end use, home settings accounted for 63.70% of the market and are expected to grow significantly.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.15 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 85.83 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 19.66%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the Ayurveda market are focusing on product innovation, standardization, and quality assurance. Research-driven development, organic and sustainable product portfolios, and clinical validation are key strategies to enhance market adoption. Export expansion and global collaborations are further supporting growth.

Prominent Companies

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur Ltd.

Kerry Group (Natreon Inc.)

Vicco Laboratories

Himalaya Wellness Company

Emami Group of Companies Pvt Ltd.

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited

Baidyanath

Recent Developments

April 2025: BetterAlt partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to launch five products across 689 stores, expanding access to its Ayurvedic wellness range.

October 2024: Patanjali Foods received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire Patanjali Ayurved’s Home and Personal Care division.

October 2024: Dabur acquired Sesa Care, a player in the Ayurvedic personal care and wellness segment, strengthening its presence in the Ayurvedic hair oil market.

Conclusion

The Ayurveda market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by rising consumer awareness, increasing preference for natural and herbal products, and continued research supporting the efficacy of Ayurvedic solutions. Adoption across home care, therapeutic, and wellness applications will continue to fuel market growth globally.