Animal Healthcare Packaging Market Study by Syringes, Bottles, and Vials Packaging

The global animal healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 3.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033. The market’s growth is primarily driven by rising pet ownership and increasing demand for advanced veterinary treatments.

Additionally, the expansion of livestock farming and the growing need for safe, sterile packaging solutions further support market growth. The animal healthcare packaging sector is influenced by interconnected factors, including the increasing demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals and biological products fueled by enhanced care for pets and livestock. As more households treat pets as family members, the demand for advanced veterinary care rises, creating a need for protective, tamper-evident, and user-friendly packaging for vaccines, syringes, tablets, and supplements. Products like child-resistant blister packs and easy-to-use dropper bottles are particularly important in North America and Europe, where pet humanization trends are strongest.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America led the market with a 31.7% revenue share in 2024.
  • The China animal healthcare packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2033.
  • By material, plastic packaging is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during 2025–2033.
  • By product, vials are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the same period.
  • By animal type, the companion animals segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6%.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 3.38 Billion
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5.27 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
  • North America: Largest Market in 2024
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

The animal healthcare packaging market is competitive, with a mix of global packaging leaders and specialized regional players. Companies compete on product innovation, regulatory compliance, sustainability, and customization. Major players leverage advanced manufacturing, global supply chains, and robust R&D capabilities to produce sterile, tamper-evident, and eco-friendly packaging solutions for veterinary drugs, vaccines, and nutritional supplements. The market shows moderate consolidation, with strategic alliances, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions increasingly shaping market dynamics to meet rising demand from both livestock and pet healthcare sectors.

Prominent Companies

  • Gerresheimer AG
  • SCHOTT AG
  • AptarGroup, Inc.
  • Nipro Corporation
  • TekniPlex Healthcare
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Borosil Limited
  • Ajanta Bottle
  • ThaMa-Vet
  • Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recent Developments

  • July 2024: ThaMa-Vet introduced two fixed-dose swine syringes, ThaMa 312 and 313, featuring transparent barrels for clear liquid visibility and preset doses (0.5, 1, 2 cc). ThaMa 312 connects to vaccine bottles via a plastic hose, while ThaMa 313 includes a vial holder for direct attachment, improving accuracy and efficiency in mass swine vaccinations.
  • February 2023: Nexus Pharmaceuticals launched a new sterile vial product line—including 20 mL and 10 mL clear vials, and 2 mL amber vials—manufactured under GMP standards at their FDA-inspected Pleasant Prairie, WI facility. The vials feature FluroTec Barrier Film and latex-free chlorobutyl stoppers, catering to research labs, veterinary clinics, and healthcare facilities while addressing supply chain challenges.

Conclusion

The animal healthcare packaging market is poised for steady growth driven by rising pet ownership, expanding livestock care, and increasing demand for advanced veterinary products. Innovations in packaging safety, user-friendliness, and sustainability will continue to shape market dynamics and create opportunities for both established and emerging players.

