Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Study by Sourcing Type and Application

The global battery testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 9,277.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55,351.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by the rising adoption of battery-powered technologies across sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy.

As demand for high-performance and safe batteries increases, rigorous testing and certification processes have become essential. Battery TIC services ensure compliance with regulatory standards and performance benchmarks, addressing safety concerns and improving reliability. The rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing prevalence of renewable energy storage solutions are key factors propelling market growth.

Advancements in battery technologies, including solid-state and lithium-sulfur batteries, require specialized testing to validate safety and performance. In addition, governments and regulatory authorities are implementing stricter standards, further boosting the demand for TIC services. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering services ranging from performance testing to compliance certification. This growth trend is expected to continue as industries innovate and invest in reliable battery systems, fueling further expansion in the battery TIC sector.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: Asia Pacific dominated the global battery TIC market, capturing the largest revenue share of 34.6% in 2024, with China leading the region.

Service Type: The testing segment accounted for the largest share of 71.3% in 2024.

Applications:

Electric vehicles (EVs): Dominant segment with 37.6% revenue share in 2024.



Consumer electronics: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9,277.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 55,351.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 22.2%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the battery TIC industry include UL LLC, SGS SA, DEKRA, TÜV SÜD, among others.

DEKRA: Provides testing, inspection, and certification for multiple sectors, including aerospace and space exploration. Initially focused on vehicle safety, DEKRA now delivers comprehensive safety, security, and sustainability solutions, ensuring compliance with stringent safety regulations.

SGS: Offers reliable TIC services across diverse industries, supporting quality, compliance, and sustainability objectives. With a global network, SGS provides independent testing, certification, consultancy, and training, helping businesses enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Other Prominent Companies:

UL LLC

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

TÜV NORD GROUP

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA

Eurofins Scientific

TÜV Rheinland

TÜV SÜD

Recent Developments

April 2025: UL released the fifth edition of ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A battery safety standard, including updates for new storage chemistries like sodium-ion. The revised standard enhances testing procedures for advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), including rooftop and open-garage installations, and provides refined guidelines for evaluating thermal runaway risks.

March 2025: SGS expanded its battery testing lab in Suwanee, Georgia, by 20%, increasing capacity to certify batteries for light electric vehicles (LEVs) and energy storage systems (ESSs). The facility now provides comprehensive testing and certification for modules up to 100V and 1200A, aligned with international standards.

