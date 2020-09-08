Societal Store Launches New Affiliate Program Offering

Roade, UK, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Societal Store has announced the launch of a new 20% reoccurring lifetime affiliate program.

The new affiliate program is hosted on its own affiliate tracking platform.

Societal Store’s newly-launched program will enable affiliates to promote the Societal brand.

Affiliates will also be able to benefit from a bonus revenue share commission percentage for a period of time as part of the program.

Recognised as the original design collaborator and champion of emerging talent Societal‘s iconic brand attracts weekly visits across mobile, tablet and desktop and with shipping to more than 100 countries with a multi transactional platform

Societal’s CEO Dean Jones had the following to say about the new program launch.

“Profit is not something to add at the end but is something planned for in the beginning. The Societal Affiliate Program is geared towards building lucrative long-term partnerships with all our membered affiliates who want to make the world a better place and I am confident that affiliates will thrive off of Societal’s new affiliate program.”

Characteristics of Societal Affiliate Program

Alongside the broad range of products to market, affiliates will be able to take advantage of various benefits themselves. These include a high-percentage share, designed to help them maximise their profits. Moreover, program members will benefit from fast pay-outs and real-time analytical reporting.

Other perks for Societal Affiliates partners include regular communication and support from the affiliate team, as well as bespoke promotions and offers.

Account Manager Jody Jones added her thoughts on the Societal affiliate program.

“Societal is confident that affiliate partners will benefit and prosper from the program as the Societal affiliate program provides a long-term revenue model for affiliates to engage in their business from the outset with a 5 Year Cookie Lifespan and then once a customer has purchased an item 20% profit from all future sales.

“Societal look’s forward to welcoming new affiliates into the program who will benefit from a competitive commission model.”

Enjoy a head start

Societal’s affiliate program is available in a number of languages. These include English, Dutch, Norwegian, Japanese, German and Portuguese – plus more.

To celebrate the launch of the Societal affiliate program, Societal Store is offering new partners a 20% reoccurring revenue share for life. After a period, the commission structure will revert to a 20% share of all sales.

Affiliates can take advantage of the 20% lifetime introductory revenue share offer here https://affiliate.societal.store/

1 percent of Societal’s profit is donated to charities, organisation’s and causes that make the world a better place – so affiliates can look good and feel good, in the knowledge that their promoting an organization that has made a difference.

About Societal:

Societal is a socially conscious eco-friendly lifestyle brand and driving force for change. At Societal, we want the right choice to be as easy as putting on a great T-shirt. Our products and fabrics are sourced from ethical brands and suppliers that comply to labor, environmental, and safety standards. Societal connects people with the new and next of fashion, style, culture and art. We specialise in all-over screen printing and on-demand custom printed apparel and art prints. Our apparel offerings include t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, crop-tops, sweatshirts and hats! Recognised as the original design collaborator and champion of emerging talent Societal‘s iconic brand attracts weekly visits across mobile, tablet and desktop and with shipping to more than 100 countries with a multi transactional platform Societal provides consumers, fans and followers with an unparalleled and engaging shopping experience. 1 percent of our sales profit is donated to charities, organisation’s and causes that make the world a better place – so customers can look good and feel good, in the knowledge that their purchase has made a difference. Our Story – Because People Matter Societal’s founder is Dean Jones. Dean attended Central St Martins, College a public tertiary art school in London, England between 1996-2001. Dean started Societal with the simple hope of connecting people from around the world and creating wearable art that tells a story, inspires us, and reminds us that we are all connected. Dean believe’s style & sustainability can coexist. Dean said “Fashion is one of the largest industrial employers of people worldwide, yet only an estimated 2% of fashion workers are paid a livable wage. We want to change that, but we know one of the quickest ways companies will change their practices is if their customers demand it. Societal has the respect and promotion of human rights at its core.”

Contact:

Dean Jones

Societal

35 Cantley Road, Great Denham,

Bedford, Bedfordshire, MK40 4SA

+44 0 7939 024086

support@societal.store

https://www.societal.store