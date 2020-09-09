Ambulatory EHR Market worth $6.8 billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (Practice Management, e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End User – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ambulatory EHR Market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The key factors propelling the growth of the global ambulatory EHR market are government support for the adoption of HCIT, an increase in the COVID-19 patient volume, growing usage of EHR solutions, and the need to curtail healthcare costs. On the other hand, heavy infrastructure investments and the high cost of deployment are limiting the growth of the global market to a certain extent

The cloud-based solutions segment is projected to occupy the majority of the market share during the forecast period.

Based on delivery mode, the hospital EHR market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. In 2019, the cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The market is mainly driven by the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility and cost reductions in healthcare delivery.

Practice management application is the largest application segment in the market

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2019. The significant share of this application segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with practice management solutions, including increased efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhanced value of services provided to patients, and improved adherence to compliance requirements.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The ambulatory EHR market is predominantly divided into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. Growth in the North American market can be attributed to factors such as federal mandates, the increasing geriatric population, collaboration between stakeholders, the need to curtail healthcare costs, payment deductions driving the adoption of EHR, conferences and workshops to raise awareness in the US, growing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery, and the adoption of digital recordkeeping in Canada.

The prominent players operating in the ambulatory EHR market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US), Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC, US), Amazing Charts, LLC (US), Greenway Health (US), eMDs, Inc. (US), NetSmart Technologies (US), and CureMD (US).

