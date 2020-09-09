Energy and Utilities Analytics Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-09 —According to a research report “Energy and Utilities Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), Vertical (Energy and Utilities), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period. The major growth factor of the energy and utilities analytics market is the mounting adoption of smart meters for enabling two‐way communication between companies and customers. The prioritization of power generation planning and the need for accurate forecasting, and the investments in digital channels to improve customer processes, experience, and perceived customer value are also expected to drive the market growth.

109 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 282 Pages

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global energy and utilities analytics market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North America region is witnessing significant developments in the energy and utilities analytics market. North America is also projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Key factors favoring the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market in North America include the growing investments in the development of various technologies and increasing application of energy and utilities analytics solutions. The growing number of energy and utilities analytics players across regions is also expected to drive the market growth. Major North American vendors in the energy and utilities analytics market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), GE (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), Teradata (US), AWS (US), MicroStrategy (US), Alteryx (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), and Infor (US).

Market Players

The report includes the study of key players offering energy and utilities analytics solutions and services. The major vendors include Microsoft (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Intel (US), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), OpenText (Canada), Teradata (US), AWS (US), Atos (France), MicroStrategy (US), Alteryx (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), Yellowfin (Australia), Board International (Switzerland), and Infor (US). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the energy and utilities analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Eaton’s (Ireland), a power management company, mission is to improve the quality of life and environment using power management technologies and services. It provides sustainable solutions that help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, efficiently, and reliably. It operates through five business segments, which include electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. The company caters to various industries, including commercial, communications and data, industrial and manufacturing, mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, solar, and utilities. It focuses on various acquisitions to help its customers to effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, efficiently, and reliably. Eaton invests in research and development initiatives that enable it to enhance grid services and improve reliability in distribution systems with high solar penetration. Its continuous focus on new solution launches would enable it to enhance its product offerings across the globe.

IBM (US), a multinational technology and consulting corporation, offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2019, IBM’s total employee strength, including its wholly owned subsidiaries, was 352,600. The company operates through five major business segments: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM caters to various industries that include aerospace and defense, education, healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemicals, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, construction, and metals and mining. The company has robust presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and has clients in more than 175 countries. IBM is one of the global leaders that manufactures and markets hardware, middleware, and software. With a prime focus on R&D activities, the company invested more than 7% of its revenue, which was around USD 6 billion, in R&D activities in 2019. IBM has also developed products to meet the growing demand for analytical solutions and platforms across all the major verticals. To maintain its leading position and increase its footprint worldwide, the company offers a wide range of end-to-end energy and utilities analytics solutions.

