360quadrants Releases A Quadrant on The Best Accounting Software Companies of 2020

Accounting Software is computer software designed especially for accounting experts to manage accounts and conduct day-to-day accounting activities. Accounting is an organized practice, work, or process of communicating and tracking financial data. There are various types of accounting software, such as simple and easy single-entry programs for individual recordkeeping and more sophisticated double-entry systems that can process and track accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and inventory, among other features and functions.

360Quadrants has highlighted the best Accounting Software providers in 2020, which will help potential buyers make relevant choices for their businesses. 360Quadrants has carefully shortlisted and assessed these accounting software providers based on their product offerings and business strategies.

360Quadrants also conducts an exhaustive SWOT analysis, which further helps accounting software providers to learn more about future opportunities and improvement areas.

Accounting Software Providers 360quadrants Positioning;

360Quadrants assessed more than 40 accounting software providers, out of which the top 15 providers were categorized and placed on a quadrant under the following categories:

Visionary Leaders Innovators Dynamic Differentiators Emerging Leaders

QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Xero, FreshBooks, Zoho Books, and SAP have been highlighted as Visionary Leaders. These software providers offer a wide range of products and also have an excellent geographic presence.

Microsoft has been recognized as an Innovator. The company emphasizes and focuses its funds on innovation.

Oracle, Outright, and GnuCash have been recognized as Emerging Companies. These companies work on creating and selling products specific to a purpose.

FreeAgent and Odoo have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have a distinctive set of products as compared to other vendors in the market.

360quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology:

360Quadrants assessed the companies offering the best Accounting Software. The evaluation typically considers critical parameters from the company’s product portfolio, business strategy, and feedbacks from buyers as well as industry experts. All of the parameters and responses from buyers and industry experts were analyzed, post which a final score was assigned to all the companies that were considered for the evaluation. Lastly, each software vendor was positioned on a relative position on the 360Quadrant.

