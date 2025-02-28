Fishing Reels Market 2030: The Evolution of Baitcasting Reels

Fishing Reels Market Growth & Trends

The global fishing reels market size is expected to reach USD 7.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to growing interest among millennials worldwide in recreational activities, such as fishing. From a broad perspective, rising consumer spending on sports fishing equipment has been favoring market growth.

North America is likely to witness a healthy demand for the product throughout the forecast period. Fishing is among the most popular sports and outdoor recreational activities in U.S. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA) represents the entire sportfishing community in the country and encourages U.S. citizens to participate in fishing activities as a sport. Presence of such associations has been encouraging domestic manufacturers to increase their scale of operation within the country, backed by an expanding number of millennials in the country expressing their passion for fishing.

At a macro level, various factors including rising global participation rates in fishing activities, growing popularity of social media, and development of deep water offshore wind projects continue to favor market growth. Furthermore, growing trend of fishing tackle collection has been improving product circulation worldwide. In this regard, fishing reels are being increasingly considered a possession of gentility, along with other equipment, such as creels and fly rods.

North America emerged as the largest regional market for fishing reels in 2019 and is likely to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. This region offers sports enthusiasts a surfeit of popular fishing locations. Some of the most popular locations include Silver Lake (California), Devils Lake (North Dakota), Lake Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), Lake Simcoe (Ontario, Canada), and Lake Washington (Minnesota). Furthermore, rising popularity of ice fishing in North America has been contributing to the healthy demand for all fishing equipment over the years.

Offline distribution channel continue to remain the most preferred sales platform for the product. These channels include independent sports outlets, specialty stores, discount stores, and departmental stores. Rising need for anglers to feel the product before making a purchase continues to contribute to the growth of the offline segment.

The market is characterized by intense competitive rivalry, with both domestic and international players sharing the market space. To stay competitive, prominent market participants have adopted new product launches as their key strategy over the years.

The spinning reels segment dominated the global fishing reels industry with a revenue share of 32.6% in 2024.

Offline distribution held the largest revenue share of the global fishing reels industry in 2024. This includes points of sale such as specialty stores dedicated to sports & outdoor activity equipment, fishing tools and equipment, discount stores, departmental stores, individual sports outlets, sporting goods stores, and outdoor equipment retailers.

North America fishing reels market dominated global market with a revenue share of 60.3% in 2024. Asia Pacific fishing reels market is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

