Plasma Therapy Market | Growing at a CAGR of 14% | Growing Use of Platelet-Rich Plasma in Various Therapeutic Areas

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to grow from USD 135.6 Million in 2016 to USD 297.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 141 market data Tables and 98 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Plasma Therapy Market”

Factors driving the growth of the Plasma Therapy Market include rising incidences of trauma and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide. The global Plasma Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, end user, and region.

Plasma Therapy by Type:

Among all types, the pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Plasma Therapy Market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The high growth of the pure PRP segment can be attributed to its high success rate and its antimicrobial effects.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186196333

Plasma Therapy Source Segment:

On the basis of source, the Plasma Therapy Market is segmented into autologous and allogenic. The autologous segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Plasma Therapy Market in 2016, owing to its safety and effective results. Prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis and tendinitis has propelled the demand for advanced treatment options. This has further contributed to the growth of the Plasma Therapy Market.

Plasma Therapy Application:

On the basis of application, the Plasma Therapy Market is segmented into dermatology, cardiac muscle injury, dental, nerve injury, and others. The orthopedic segment is further categorized into arthritis, chronic tendinitis, and bone repair & regeneration. Similarly, the dermatology segment is classified into androgenic alopecia and plastic surgery. Among all applications, the dermatology segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2016 to 2021, owing to increase in the adoption of cosmetic procedures and prevalence of dermatological disorders such as androgenic alopecia.

Regional Growth Analysis:

Based on region, the global Plasma Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Plasma Therapy Market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the increase in aging population and initiatives undertaken by the government to support developments in the field of plasma therapy.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186196333

Key Players:

Key players in the global Plasma Therapy Market include BioLife Plasma Services (U.S.), Cambryn Biologics LLC (U.S.), Biotest (Germany), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols International S.A. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB S.A. (France), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (BPL) (U.K.), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), and Octapharma (Switzerland).