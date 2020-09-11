Bone Densitometer Market | Low Awareness are Expected to Hinder the Growth of this Market

[117 Pages Report] The global bone densitometer market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population.

Objectives of the Study

  • To define, describe, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region
  • To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
  • To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
  • To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
  • To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
  • To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the market
  • To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansions in the market

However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the bone densitometers market in 2018

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the bone densitometers market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

