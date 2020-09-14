LeCesse Development Corp. announces promotions of three key executives

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a nationally recognized multifamily developer, today announced the promotions of three members of its senior leadership team.

Caleb Keenan, who formerly served as director of finance, will now serve as chief operating officer.

John Flynn and TJ Leccese, formerly director of acquisitions and project supervisor, respectively, will now serve as executive vice presidents.

Salvador Leccese, the company’s founder, will continue in his role as president and CEO. Robert Piezon will continue in his role as president of the company’s management affiliate, Cambridge Management Services, Inc.

“Caleb, John and TJ have helped strengthen the company and position us for continued growth in the multifamily industry,” Salvador Leccese said. “I have all the faith in the world in them and look forward to seeing them do even more in these new leadership roles.”

Keenan joined LeCesse Development Corp. in 2014 and has overseen debt and equity financing relationships and risk management. He previously led the acquisition, turnaround and sale of a Boston-based specialty manufacturer and also has experience in investment banking and private equity.

“I look forward to working on our day-to-day operations to continue to foster outstanding growth in all types of economic climates,” Keenan said. “I’m incredibly proud to work with Sal to continue the legacy he has built from the ground up at LeCesse.”

As executive vice presidents, Flynn and TJ Leccese will lead acquisition, entitlement, design, and construction on LeCesse projects.

LeCesse Development Corp. is a celebrated real estate developer with experience in development, construction and financing of multifamily properties. The company was founded in 1952 as a regional building contractor and has developed in excess of 20,000 units since its inception.

