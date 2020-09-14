Benepath Now Offering Leads for Popular Medicare Advantage Plans

Newtown Square, Pa., 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Insurance agents throughout the United States can now use Benepath to connect directly with consumers looking to purchase Medicare Advantage, a private Medicare health plan, which has risen steadily in enrollment and now covers one-third of all Medicare recipients. Benepath plans to launch their new Medicare Advantage exclusive lead product September 14th to give agents a head start on this year’s open enrollment. The medicare open enrollment period for 2020 begins October 15 and ends December 7.

“Thousands of Americans turn 65 every day, and more and more of them are looking for insurance agents selling Medicare Advantage,” said Clelland Green, president of Benepath. “We are thrilled to expand our product line so agents can reach additional seniors looking for health insurance that is right for them.”

Benepath makes selling insurance easier by only offering agents exclusive leads. Utilizing its expertise in digital marketing, Benepath targets consumers looking for coverage, collects prospects’ information, and shares a lead’s details with a single agent. No more worrying about being the first to call or competing with other agents, Benepath makes sure all of their leads are exclusive and that the consumer feels connected to their agent from the start.

When a consumer gives their information to benepath agents have the option of utilizing a thank you page that includes the agents name, contact information, and photo. This personal touch gives the consumer instant access to their agent and a personal touch that prevents them from continuing to look elsewhere for their insurance quotes.

In addition to Medicare Advantage, Benepath offers exclusive individual and group health insurance, Medicare Supplement, life insurance, final expense and aged leads.

Rather than let agents struggle to figure out the lay of the land on their own Benepath takes a more hands on approach with their agents. In addition to receiving the best leads available, agents who use Benepath are given exclusive tools, guidance, and unsurpassed sales training and techniques from the most successful agents in the industry. Benepath’s motto is ‘Together We Succeed’, and they make sure their agents have all the tools they need to do just that.

About the company: Benepath is based in Newtown Square, PA and was founded in 2004. Benepath is a digital marketing agency specializing in generating leads for insurance agents all across the country. It continues to successfully grow around the country, and with the help of their dedicated and diligent employees, we can expect to hear a lot more about Benepath.

To learn more, visit http://www.benepath.net

Press Contact:

Cassandra Love

Benepath

CLove@benepath.net

http://www.benepath.net