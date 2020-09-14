Accounting Software | Evaluation Methodology | Market Overview & Trends

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Accounting Software is solutions record bookkeeping exchanges inside utilitarian modules, including debt claims, creditor liabilities, preliminary parity, and finance. These solutions operate as bookkeeping data frameworks. Accounting software is also used to monitor exchanges and incomes, perform estimations, and generate reports. Accounting software helps boost productivity and proficiency and decreases costs. To keep end of year accounting on track, users need to reconcile their books, including credit cards, bank statements, and other accounts related to their business. Accounting software basic features contains – sales tracking, automated invoicing, timekeeping, financial reporting, and accounts payable, accounts receivable functions, tracking company inventory and purchase orders, receipt capture via document and analytics for budgeting and revenue tracking.

360quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology;

Best Accounting Software companies have been rated using the following methodology –

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors.

2. An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

3. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

4. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint.

5. Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters were considered for research for the accounting software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

Market Overview:

In 2019, the Accounting Software Market reached USD 12.03 Bn and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 8 percent over the 2020-2025 estimate period. The accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the main shifts is to deliver accounting software applications focused on the cloud.

Accounting software operates internally with various other applications such as CRM, SCM, HRM, and analytical dashboards and reports. Within financial functions such as accounts payable, cash inflows, payroll, and trial balance, accounting solution is used to manage and monitor all such transactions. This software also monitors sales, maintains cash flows, conducts analyses, and produces visualizations and reports. Large businesses and small and medium-sized organizations are widely embracing the best accounting software for tracking financial transactions.

Trends in Accounting Software Market;

Developments such as SaaS have seen the industry introduce on-premise options to cloud-based services. Today, there are more technical challenges to the accounting process. The accounting trends are:

Bots and AI – Although artificial accounting technology is in its initial stages, growing numbers of companies are starting to use it as part of their services. Most of the suppliers released smart assistants using machine learning and AI to support financial advisers in their everyday tasks. All types of businesses, including entrepreneurs and small firms, may benefit from knowledgeable aides in accounting.

Two-tier design – Businesses often prefer to follow two different approaches to handle their budgets, leading to the drawbacks of some accounting strategies and ERP schemes. For example, a manufacturer may choose an ERP that delivers reliable manufacturing but weak accounting interface, as well as a different accounting system that will better support their requirements.

