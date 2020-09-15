Talent Acquisition Firm Announces Launch of New Passive Talent Exchange Platform

NASHVILLE, TN, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — IQTalent Partners, Inc., a talent acquisition and executive search firm, announced the launch of IQTalent Xchange, an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a unique passive candidate marketplace. The firm’s proprietary platform includes over 300 million professionals, offering its customers unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Unlike job posting boards that rely on active candidates, IQTalent Xchange matches companies with the most qualified passive candidates in the professional workforce. For many professional and management level positions, the top candidates are often passive candidates. The platform allows users to easily load their job descriptions, candidate specifications, and then, receive a curated list of qualified candidates.

“Traditional job boards rely on active job seekers to create their database and match themselves to a role; this can lead to an abundance of resumes which are not the right fit for a hiring manager,” said IQTalent Partners CEO, David Windley. “IQTalent Xchange is the first and only job board where employers can post a job and receive a list of the most qualified passive candidates available, who tend to be a much better fit for the open role.”

The IQTalent Xchange platform is the latest process innovation from IQTalent Partners. Combined with its sourcing, recruiting, and executive search services, IQTalent Partners is well-positioned to provide recruiting organizations augmented support from the transactional to the strategic.

IQTalent Xchange customer and Head of Talent Acquisition, Tara Gillone, stated, “We use IQTalent Xchange for quick, reliable support at any point in a search project. They are a unique partner to help support our candidate research needs while building our talent pipeline.”

About IQTalent Partners:

IQTalent Partners, Inc., is a talent acquisition and executive search firm offering consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full cycle recruiting to its clients. It uses a unique on-demand business model in which IQTP augments the client’s in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups.

www.iqtalentpartners.com

###