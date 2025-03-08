Sumexus Expands Accessible Transportation Services to Medical Facilities Across North Texas

Texas, USA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sumexus, a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services, is proud to announce the expansion of its transportation offerings to medical facilities throughout Texas. This expansion is designed to help patients in the state access reliable, safe, and affordable transportation to and from healthcare appointments, ensuring that no one is left behind due to transportation barriers.

For millions of Texans, getting to medical appointments can be a significant challenge, especially for individuals with mobility impairments, chronic health conditions, or limited access to private vehicles. Sumexus aims to address this issue by providing an extensive network of wheelchair-accessible vans, sedans, and specialized transport vehicles that cater to patients with a range of medical needs. By expanding its services, Sumexus is committed to improving healthcare access for underserved populations, including seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals who often face transportation challenges.

Ensuring Access to Care Across the State

“We believe that access to healthcare should never be hindered by the inability to get to appointments,” said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus. “With our expanded service offerings, Sumexus is breaking down transportation barriers that too often prevent people from seeking the care they need. Whether it’s for routine doctor visits, dialysis, physical therapy, or follow-up appointments, we are here to ensure that all Texans can receive the medical care they deserve without the added stress of transportation concerns.”

Sumexus’ expanded NEMT services are now available in key cities and rural areas across North Texas, including Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield. The company’s fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, including wheelchair lifts, comfortable seating, and securement systems to ensure safe and comfortable transportation for patients with mobility challenges. Trained drivers and attendants are also available to assist patients as needed, making the service not only accessible but also compassionate and patient-centered.

Affordable and Flexible Transportation Options

In addition to expanding coverage, Sumexus is committed to providing affordable transportation options. The company works with Medicaid and other insurance providers to ensure that eligible patients can access these services at little to no cost. For those without insurance, Sumexus offers competitive pricing to make transportation to medical appointments more accessible.

“Many individuals, particularly those on fixed incomes or with chronic health conditions, find themselves in a difficult position when they need medical care but lack reliable transportation,” said Godfrey Odubassa. “By offering affordable pricing and working with insurance programs, we’re helping to ensure that cost is never a barrier to accessing healthcare.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Access to Even More Areas

Sumexus continues to focus on expanding its reach to more communities across Texas, with plans to add additional locations and services in the coming months. The company is committed to providing not just transportation, but a full-spectrum solution to meet the diverse needs of patients.

About Sumexus

Sumexus is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services, dedicated to improving healthcare access for patients across Texas. With a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and patient care, Sumexus offers a comprehensive range of transportation options for patients with mobility challenges. Whether it’s a doctor’s appointment, medical treatment, or a routine check-up, Sumexus ensures patients can get to and from their healthcare destinations safely and comfortably.

