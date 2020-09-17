Rice Protein Market Business Opportunities and Key Players Analysis, 2014 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Rice Protein Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global rice protein market size was estimated over 11 kilo tons in 2015. Rice protein is an important type of a plant protein and is derived from brown and white rice varieties. The unique amino acid profile of these additives is driving their application in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Key Players:



AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients

Golden Grain Group Ltd.

RiceBran Technologies

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rice-protein-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rice protein finds its application in the manufacturing of functional foods, dietary supplements, energy bars, and sports & energy drinks, owing to which the demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The absence of artificial sweeteners and chemical additives has led to manufacturers preferring rice protein over soy and whey.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of plant-based medicines is likely to act as a major driver for growing demand in pharmaceuticals. The rising health awareness regarding nutrition-related deficiencies is expected to boost the demand for rice protein in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Product Outlook:

Rice protein isolates

Rice protein concentrates

Application Outlook:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal feed

Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogues & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for over 47% of global market owing to high demand from food & beverage industry. The presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with the high adoption rate of new products is expected to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing disposable incomes in emerging economies of China and India. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles coupled with growing demand for protein-based nutritional foods is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark