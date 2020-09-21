Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography Launches “Ugly LinkedIn Profile Photo” Contest

Plymouth, MA, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Some executives favor their high school yearbook likeness. Others just choose to ignore the aging process. Either way, an outdated profile photo is not the best way to represent yourself on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

According to Debi Cramer, founder and principle photographer at Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography in Plymouth, MA, “There are a number of professional profile photo ‘no-no’s’ including scowling, wearing sunglasses or clothing items with prints, as well as standing alongside other people – or next to someone’s shoulder and arm in the case of a cropped image.”

Professional Image Counts…and May Influence Connections

A LinkedIn profile photo is also not the best place to show off a cherished boat, sports car or pet. It’s okay to wear ski goggles if you’re a ski resort owner, but not okay if you’re a ski enthusiast and your profession is selling life insurance. It should be noted that NOT having a profile photo doesn’t work in your favor either. Will fellow networkers and recruiters want to connect? Perhaps not. Those who do have a profile photo on LinkedIn may receive up to 21 times more profile views than those lacking profile photos (according to LinkedIn).

In an effort to help professionals improve upon their LinkedIn profile photos, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, a commercial and fine art photography studio, is holding an “Ugly LinkedIn Profile Photo” contest now through November 31, 2020.

Three people will be selected for the “Ugly LinkedIn Profile Photo” and will receive a professional portrait taken at Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography’s new studio at 27 Danforth Lane in Plymouth, MA 02360.

To enter the contest, simply email your LinkedIn URL to Debi Cramer, founder and principle photographer at Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, 38thavephotography@gmail.com. Winners will be notified by email.

To learn more about Cramer and Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, visit https://www.38thavenuephotography.com

About Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography:

Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography’s new studio includes a client lounge for viewing photos as well as an additional dedicated office space for photo editing and client meetings. Cramer also travels for onsite photo assignments. The agency’s primary focus is commercial photography, event and corporate brand photography – from marketing materials, websites and product pages to headshots.

Debi Cramer, founder and principle photographer at Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, has spent many years photographing people, places and things all over the world. With a background in fine arts, textile and graphic design, Cramer shoots with a designer’s eye, which produces stunning images that are highly marketable. Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography serves a diverse array of clients in wide variety of industries, including real estate, restaurant, floral, retail and others.

From commercial to fine art and portrait photography, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography enables clients to bring beauty and peace into their home or office, as well as promote their business. Along with the new studio address, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography has updated their website and offers site visitors the ability to view portfolio images online as well as purchase or license images. View the portfolio and gallery at www.38thavenuephotography.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061