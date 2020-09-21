Looking Back: Specialty Mfg. Co. Celebrates 120 Years of Manufacturing in the Custom Valve Industry

Saint. Paul, MN, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — With a host of achievements to look back on, The Specialty Mfg. Co. is adding one more to the list by celebrating 120 years of service this September of 2020. A top manufacturer of custom and customized miniature valves, process control components, fixturing and pool components, Specialty Mfg. Co. (SMC) proudly serves a wide variety of industries across their home in the Midwest and beyond.

Looking back at over a century in business, Specialty Mfg. Co. president Daniel McKeown said, “We are proud to be one of Minnesota’s oldest family owned and operated businesses.” With such an impressive time span of operations and products built for diverse applications, it is no surprise that SMC does business with the region’s most successful companies.

One hallmark of The Specialty Mfg. Co. that has kept them running, is that their products help their customers innovate and streamline their own manufacturing process by producing components that are designed for manufacturability. By leaning on their six vertically integrated manufacturing disciplines SMC produces valves and components that are easy to assemble, are highly compatible with other OEM components, and ship quickly and cheaply due to the centralization of the SMC production facilities. Their staff of experienced engineers are able to guide customers from the prototype and design phase, all the way to production.

In addition to providing quality custom and customized valve components, The Specialty Mfg. Co. also prides itself in its work environment and employee culture. When asked about what makes Specialty Mfg. Co. a great place to work, CFO Kent Brunner had this to say: “We strive to be among Minnesota’s best places to work by creating opportunities for our employees across all company operations.”

For more information about The Specialty Mfg. Co., visit their website at specialtymfg.com, or call 651-653-0599 to learn more.

About Specialty Mfg. Co.: The Specialty Mfg. Co. is a metal and plastic components manufacturer located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. We specialize in custom and customized process control components for businesses across many industries. Whether you are looking for a prototype or a large-scale manufacturing run, we routinely take on projects that other manufacturers can’t or won’t do.

