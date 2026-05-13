Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup

TOWACO, NJ, USA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Sussman Electric Boilers, a brand of Diversified Heat Transfer, Inc. (DHT), is pleased to announce the expansion of its high-efficiency EWx Series Electric Hot Water Boiler line. Building on the momentum of last year’s introduction of its 30-240kW compact units, Sussman has added three intermediate sizes – 45kW, 75kW and 105kW, broadening the product offering to 43 models, spanning 30kW to 1200kW.

With these additions, facility engineers, contractors and designers gain even greater flexibility to meet the unique demands of healthcare, education and a wide range of other commercial projects. The expanded EWx line enables facilities planners to meet precise load requirements without over-sizing equipment, thereby minimizing energy usage and maximizing cost effectiveness.

The new EWx models maintain the same innovative, modular design and compact enclosure that defines the rest of the 30-120kW range. Each unit easily passes through a standard 36” doorway, requires only minimal side clearance, and allows service access from the front – streamlining installation in tight mechanical spaces. All new models feature advanced digital feed-forward controls with a 7” touch-screen, plus standard BACnet and Modbus (IP and MSTP) for seamless integration into Building Management Systems (BMS).

“With these additions, Sussman now offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive selections of electric hot water boilers,” said Neil Pilaar, Vice President of Sales at Sussman Electric Boilers. “As the industry moves decisively towards electrification, our expanded range of 43 power options gives engineers the tools they need to design central plants with unmatched efficiency and precision.”

Key Specifications of the new Models:

● EWx45: 45kW | 153.3 MBH | 208V, 240V, 480V and 600V

● EWx75: 75kW | 255.9 MBH | 208V, 240V, 480V and 600V

● EWx105: 105kW | 358.3 MBH | 208V, 240V, 480V and 600V

Electrification continues to shape the future of commercial and industrial heating. The EWx Series answers the call for high-efficiency hot water generation without onsite combustion. These solutions are especially well suited for facilities focused on decarbonization, emissions reduction, and improved indoor environmental quality.

For more information about the EWx Series, visit SussmanBoilers.com/EWx-Electric-Hot-Water-Boilers

About Diversified Heat Transfer

Diversified Heat Transfer (DHT) is a leading engineering and manufacturing company of heat exchange equipment and systems for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. With more than 90 years of experience, DHT can design, build, and manufacture innovative, technology-driven products that provide flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions for a wide variety of applications. In 2022, DHT acquired Sussman Electric Boilers, the industry leader in electric steam and hot water boilers, with a century-long legacy.