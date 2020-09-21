UIT Institute Learners Will Benefit From The Easy To Navigate Online Platform With AiSoftware.

Posted on 2020-09-21 by in Technology // 0 Comments

UIT Institute

MIAMI, FL, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — UIT Institute is an eCommerce Platform that is integrated with artificial intelligence software. Set to launch on September 2020,UITI’s, through its proprietary eLearning Management System, will begin to offer over 1500+ courses online. These lectures are Video On-demand and Instructor-Led Courses and Certifications.

Priced at one of lowest in the ever-growing open learning industry, UITI’s E-Learning platform is going to be part of the growing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) movement available outside the traditional university system, which aims at unlimited participation and open access via the web. Providing opportunity to improve and acquire new and better skills with some of the best teachers, UITI is determined to take this movement to the next level by providing courses not just at the most affordable prices but also of excellent quality that provide more than just basic introductions.

UITI promises to bring a unique and innovative learning experience way different from the other popular E-Learning portals. Rarely has anyone seen an educational system that has at its core Artificial Intelligence and E-LMS (E-Learning Management System) that is also replete with over 1500+ courses.

UITIoffers specialized training in Cybersecurity, Cloud Management, IT Networking, Project Management, Software Development, Business Skills(Soft-Skills), and Office Productivity, among other future-oriented courses, which are the most in demand at present.

“We’re excited to bring to the students the biggest university in the world. There’s barely a course in the competitive world today that the learners won’t find with us. And you know what else? The students will be provided with lectures by some of the best in each business, in each industry, in each field. We’re giving more than just introductory courses or lectures on basics. We’re giving the students the best education for the certificate they choose. We have never seen any reason to hold back essential education from learners even if they choose a Certificate program. Our students will earn PDU’s, CEU’s, CPE’s and will be issued Certificates of Completion of individual courses. We’re going to change online education forever for the better. And we invite learners to join us to fulfill their educational journey”, said Jorge Reyes Jr., CEO & Founder of UIT Institute (UITI).

UIT Institute (UITI) is one of the world’s largest E-Learning institutes headquartered in Miami, Florida, that offers over 1500+ courses online with video on-demand and instructor-led courses and certifications.

For more information, please visit http://www.uitinstitute.com/ and their social media pages at:

Youtube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/UITInstitute
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UITInstitute
Tumblr: https://uitinstitute.tumblr.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UitInstitute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uit_institute/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/uit_institute/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/30165136
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@uitinstitute?lang=en

Media Contact:
Company Name: UIT INSTITUTE
Your Name: Jorge Reyes Jr., CEO & Founder
Phone number(s): +1 800-921-6049 and/or +1 866-984-0812
Email: info@UITInstitute.com
Website: www.UITInstitute.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!