UIT Institute Learners Will Benefit From The Easy To Navigate Online Platform With AiSoftware.

MIAMI, FL, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — UIT Institute is an eCommerce Platform that is integrated with artificial intelligence software. Set to launch on September 2020,UITI’s, through its proprietary eLearning Management System, will begin to offer over 1500+ courses online. These lectures are Video On-demand and Instructor-Led Courses and Certifications.

Priced at one of lowest in the ever-growing open learning industry, UITI’s E-Learning platform is going to be part of the growing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) movement available outside the traditional university system, which aims at unlimited participation and open access via the web. Providing opportunity to improve and acquire new and better skills with some of the best teachers, UITI is determined to take this movement to the next level by providing courses not just at the most affordable prices but also of excellent quality that provide more than just basic introductions.

UITI promises to bring a unique and innovative learning experience way different from the other popular E-Learning portals. Rarely has anyone seen an educational system that has at its core Artificial Intelligence and E-LMS (E-Learning Management System) that is also replete with over 1500+ courses.

UITIoffers specialized training in Cybersecurity, Cloud Management, IT Networking, Project Management, Software Development, Business Skills(Soft-Skills), and Office Productivity, among other future-oriented courses, which are the most in demand at present.

“We’re excited to bring to the students the biggest university in the world. There’s barely a course in the competitive world today that the learners won’t find with us. And you know what else? The students will be provided with lectures by some of the best in each business, in each industry, in each field. We’re giving more than just introductory courses or lectures on basics. We’re giving the students the best education for the certificate they choose. We have never seen any reason to hold back essential education from learners even if they choose a Certificate program. Our students will earn PDU’s, CEU’s, CPE’s and will be issued Certificates of Completion of individual courses. We’re going to change online education forever for the better. And we invite learners to join us to fulfill their educational journey”, said Jorge Reyes Jr., CEO & Founder of UIT Institute (UITI).

UIT Institute (UITI) is one of the world’s largest E-Learning institutes headquartered in Miami, Florida, that offers over 1500+ courses online with video on-demand and instructor-led courses and certifications.

