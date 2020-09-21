AY Young To Be Named “1 of 17” Youth World Leaders by United Nations Sept. 18th

Kansas City Hip Hop Artist, Sustainability Activist AY Young To Be Named “1 of 17” Youth World Leaders by United Nations September 2020.

Los Angeles, CA,USA, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kansas City Hip Hop Artist, Sustainability Activist AY Young To Be Named “1 of 17” Youth World Leaders by United Nations September 2020 and AY Also To Be Named Fresh Energy’s 2020 Energy News Network’s “40 Under 40” Sept. 30th.

Who: AY Young, age 29, a singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, entertainer, sustainability activist, non-profit founder and entrepreneur, who grew up in Kansas City, MO, will be named “1 of 17” global 2020 Youth World Leaders by the United Nations for a two-year term. AY is one of the first artists to power his concerts with 100% renewable energy.

AY Young is the founder of the Battery Tour, which is a collaborative platform that advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging music as a vehicle to drive innovation in performance artistry, energy security, and global relief through sustainable education, empowerment, and experience. At Battery Tour, everyone is an outlet for change, so be the change you want to see in the world by getting plugged in at www.batterytour.com.

When: The United Nations’ Office of the Secretary General will officially announce the 17 Youth Leaders on Friday, Sept. 18th at its 75th General Assembly, and Fresh Energy’s 2020 Energy News Network, A National News Publication, Will Also Name AY Young their “40 Under 40” Honoree Wednesday, Sept. 30th.

For the United Nations’ designation, AY Young was selected from over 18,000 nominations from 186 different companies. He is one of only Two Youth Leaders selected from the United States. This selection will help place his Battery Tour and his career on a global level.

AY has performed over 800 concerts and has opened for such artists as Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Aaron Carter and more.

Statement from AY Young: “I created the Battery Tour to be an outlet for you to plug-in and connect to your passions. My ultimate goal was always to get the world plugged-in. Plugged into sustainability using music as a vehicle.”

Background on the United Nations’ SDGs (Sustainability Development Goals): The United Nations’ 17 SDGs are designed to transform the world. Their 17 goals’ categories include: no poverty, zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequality; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land, peace and justice strong institutions, and partnerships to achieve the Goal.

Additionally, AY Young will also be honored Sept. 30th, 2020 as Fresh Energy’s 2020 Energy News Network’s “40 Under 40” Sept. 30th. Energy News Network is a national energy publication. The Energy News Network’s “40 Under 40” awards program highlights emerging leaders and innovators from across the U.S. and their work in America’s transition to a clean energy economy.

