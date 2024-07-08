Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Hit USD 387.7 million by 2034: Embracing AI and E-commerce for Growth

Posted on 2024-07-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate

Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to reach US$ 274.8 million in 2024 and US$ 387.7 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034.

The global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is driven by the increasing consumption of sodium bicarbonate by the pharmaceutical industry, particularly as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). It is widely used in treating metabolic acidosis, hemodialysis, cardiac arrest, extracorporeal blood circulation, and uncontrolled diabetes.

Growing geriatric population is set to drive demand for sodium-based medications. API is expected to become the dominant chief ingredient in drug formulations, enhancing the capabilities of various drugs. Furthermore, the application of sodium bicarbonate for hemodialysis is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Research and development activities are focusing on new applications of pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate. A study by the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that giving women pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate in addition to oxytocin increased their chances of natural vaginal delivery by 17%. This research is set to drive growth and unlatch new applications for pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate.

Click Here to Request Your Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6826

Key Takeaways from the Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Report:

  • The pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to reach a value of US$ 387.7 million by 2034.
  • The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034.
  • China’s pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2034.
  • The United States is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2% in 2034.
  • Based on grade, the coarse segment is expected to hold a market share of 78.2% in 2024.

Government policies, such as foreign direct investments, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure development programs, are set to drive revenue growth in the global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market. E-commerce dominates pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market, leading companies to invest in robust strategies to grow reach and enhance customer experience.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, GHCL Limited, CIECH S.A., Natural Soda LLC, Jost Chemical Co., Tornox Alkali Corporation, Tata Chemicals, Solvay SA, and Novacarb are the key manufactures in the industry. The global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is dominated by leading manufacturers, with Tier-I companies developing high-quality pharma-grade baking soda and mining technologies.

Leading companies are focusing on new product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to distribute their products in healthcare institutions. Other companies are conducting extensive research and development to introduce innovative sodium bicarbonate medications for various disorders. The market is expanding geographically to cater to a larger consumer base, generating revenue through potential applications.

For instance,

  • In 2023, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation launched 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection as its first product in a COC syringe, bolstering growth momentum under the Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility operation.
  • In 2024, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd introduced a chewable tablet with sodium alginate and potassium bicarbonate as an advanced anti-reflux antacid, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6826

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

As per grades, the industry has been categorized into fine and coarse grades.

By Application:

Based on applications, the industry is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, antacids, hemodialysis, tablet coating, toothpaste, and others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Trending Topics:

Zinc Chloride Market Size
Polysilicon Market Share
Lining Market Demand
Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Growth

About Future Market Insights Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:      

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution