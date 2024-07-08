Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Hit USD 387.7 million by 2034: Embracing AI and E-commerce for Growth

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to reach US$ 274.8 million in 2024 and US$ 387.7 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034.

The global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is driven by the increasing consumption of sodium bicarbonate by the pharmaceutical industry, particularly as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). It is widely used in treating metabolic acidosis, hemodialysis, cardiac arrest, extracorporeal blood circulation, and uncontrolled diabetes.

Growing geriatric population is set to drive demand for sodium-based medications. API is expected to become the dominant chief ingredient in drug formulations, enhancing the capabilities of various drugs. Furthermore, the application of sodium bicarbonate for hemodialysis is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Research and development activities are focusing on new applications of pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate. A study by the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that giving women pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate in addition to oxytocin increased their chances of natural vaginal delivery by 17%. This research is set to drive growth and unlatch new applications for pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate.

Key Takeaways from the Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Report:

The pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to reach a value of US$ 387.7 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034.

by 2034. China’s pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2% in 2034.

in 2034. Based on grade, the coarse segment is expected to hold a market share of 78.2% in 2024.

“Government policies, such as foreign direct investments, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure development programs, are set to drive revenue growth in the global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market. E-commerce dominates pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market, leading companies to invest in robust strategies to grow reach and enhance customer experience.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, GHCL Limited, CIECH S.A., Natural Soda LLC, Jost Chemical Co., Tornox Alkali Corporation, Tata Chemicals, Solvay SA, and Novacarb are the key manufactures in the industry. The global pharma-grade sodium bicarbonate market is dominated by leading manufacturers, with Tier-I companies developing high-quality pharma-grade baking soda and mining technologies.

Leading companies are focusing on new product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to distribute their products in healthcare institutions. Other companies are conducting extensive research and development to introduce innovative sodium bicarbonate medications for various disorders. The market is expanding geographically to cater to a larger consumer base, generating revenue through potential applications.

For instance,

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation launched 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection as its first product in a COC syringe, bolstering growth momentum under the Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility operation. In 2024, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd introduced a chewable tablet with sodium alginate and potassium bicarbonate as an advanced anti-reflux antacid, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

As per grades, the industry has been categorized into fine and coarse grades.

By Application:

Based on applications, the industry is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, antacids, hemodialysis, tablet coating, toothpaste, and others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.