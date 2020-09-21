12-Carat Diamond Ring Realizes $143,750 in Andrew Jones Auctions’ First-Ever Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces Sale

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — A dazzling 12-carat emerald cut diamond (K VVS1) and platinum ring slipped onto a new finger for $143,750 in Andrew Jones Auctions’ inaugural Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces auction held September 16th. The online auction, a tidy affair with just over 100 lots, achieved a 96 percent sell-through and totaled more than $700,000.

The quality merchandise was pulled from various private collections, highlighted by the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California. The Silver collection included the diamond and platinum ring, which was the sale’s expected top lot. A Tiffany & Co. 5.41-carat oval brilliant cut natural fancy yellow diamond ring, also from the Silver collection, hit $50,000.

“This was a different type of sale for us – exclusively high-end jewelry and timepieces,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “We got to explore new territory, meet new clients and achieve fantastic results while doing so. Internet bidding exceeded our expectations for a first-time event, as 2,500 people registered to bid across multiple platforms.”

Following are additional highlights from the auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids were also accepted. All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.

The Mary and Lou Silver collection encompassed an amazing breadth and variety of jewelry and timepieces collected over a lifetime, and their items dominated the list of top lots. Just a few more pieces from the collection were sold as follows:

– A 9.42-carat diamond (M-N-O, VS1-VS2) and 18kt gold ring blew past its pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$18,000 to reach $41,250.

– A Clinton Ultra 18kt gold minute repeating perpetual calendar pocket watch, with additional complications, circa 1900, changed hands for $10,625.

– An interesting Patek Philippe gilt brass solar powered square pendulette, circa 1965, knocked down for $4,000.

Another collection offered a wonderful Swiss enameled 18kt gold musical snuff box by Jean-Georges Remond & Compagnie, circa 1800, that far exceeded its estimate of $20,000-30,000 to sell for $70,000.

Andrew Jones Auctions has a full sale of auctions planned for fall. First up is a DTLA Collections & Estates auction – an online-only event slated for Monday and Tuesday, September 21st and 22nd. That will be followed by another on Wednesday, October 14th. Then, a Design for the Home and Garden auction will be held on Sunday, October 25th, also online only.

Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. They’re located at 2221 South Main Street in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions’ sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, from the antiquity to the 21st century.

Andrew Jones Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you can call them at 213-748-8008; or, you can send an email to aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com. To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the firm’s upcoming slate of fall auctions, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com.

Media Contact:

Aileen Ward

Andrew Jones Auctions

2221 South Main Street

Los Angeles, CA 90007

213-748-8008

aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com