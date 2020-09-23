GNSS Simulators Market Expected to Grow $157 million by 2024

According to research report “GNSS Simulators Market by Component, Type (Single Channel, Multichannel), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou), Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global GNSS simulators market size is expected to grow from USD 100 million in 2019 to USD 157 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing penetration of consumer IoT products, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and IoT applications. These factors are leading to a rise in the need for precise GNSS simulators to test various consumer devices. The increasing demand for software-defined radio (SDR) GNSS simulators provides growth opportunity for the GNSS simulators market.

Browse 46 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on “GNSS Simulators Market – Global Forecast to 2024”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72361781

Hardware component segment to hold the largest market size during forecast period

Vendors offer hardware, software, and services in the GNSS simulators market. The hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market size, driven by the advent of 5G and advancements in consumer IoT. GNSS simulation hardware enable users to test their GNSS equipment by creating virtual test scenarios.

Automotive vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The use of GNSS technology is increasing rapidly in the automotive vertical. The technology finds applications in connected cars and in-vehicle systems. Applications of GNSS in automotive vertical comprise smart mobility, safety-critical applications, liability-critical applications, and regulated applications. The need for modern automotive connectivity solutions in connected vehicles is expected to drive the adoption of GNSS simulators in the automotive vertical.

North America to hold the largest market size during forecast period

North America is the major revenue generating region for the GNSS simulators market. The region is witnessing major developments in the GNSS simulators space. Many GNSS technology providers in North America are experimenting by integrating simulation capabilities in their existing GNSS hardware and software. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the GNSS simulators market.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=72361781

Major vendors in the global GNSS simulators market include Spirent Communications (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Syntony GNSS (France), Orolia (France), CAST Navigation (US), Accord Software & Systems (India), IFEN (Germany), RACELOGIC (England), TeleOrbit (Germany), Jackson Labs Technologies (US), iP Solutions (Japan), Hyper Tech (US), WORK Microwave (Germany), Qascom (Italy), M3Systems (France), and Galileo Satellite Navigation (Israel).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com