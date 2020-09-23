Tissue Diagnostics Market | Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology (ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2025”.

The tissue diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The rising incidence of cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure of cancer diagnosis, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, significant opportunities in BRICS countries, growing demand for personalized medicines, and increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063949

Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostics Market

Significant opportunities in BRICS countries

Growing demand for personalized medicines

Increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs

North America was the largest regional market for tissue diagnostic in 2019

The tissue diagnostic market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favourable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostic market in North America.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1063949

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the tissue diagnostic market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), and Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).