Top 10 Vendors of Marketing Automation Software And Key Benefits

CITY, Country, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing Automation Software is a key component of marketing automation tools that enable companies to automate their marketing related activities such as email marketing, social media, direct mail, lead generation, digital advertising, and other such activities. Marketing automation products can help streamline marketing workflows and measures the outcomes of the entire marketing campaign across segments and channels. Marketing automation software can often integrate with CRM software, CMS tools, social media management software, and account-based orchestration platforms.

Top Ten Vendors of Marketing Automation Software include –

HubSpot– Hubspot is a free, easy-to-use leading growth platform that allows mid-market companies to transform every element of their inbound marketing efforts including social media marketing, blogging and marketing automation and analytics. Hubspot includes sales pipeline management to help to keep track of real-time updates, schedules meetings and client calls and develop leads with effective contact management and chatbots. ActiveCampaign – ActiveCampaignhelps growing businesses to transform the customer engagements by meaningfully empowering business process automation through lead generation and managing customers at every stage of the buying journey. The platform allows businesses to connect and to communicate with their customers through personalized and intelligence-driven messages across the channels. Mailchimp All-in-One Marketing Platform – Mailchimp’s all-in-one Marketing Platform provides user-friendly and AI-powered tools to help small businesses grow faster. Mailchimp helps to create targeted ad campaigns, send marketing emails, automated messages and send postcards, build landing pages, alleviate reporting and analytics, and sell online, etc. Klaviyo – Klaviyois centralized and cloud-based marketing automation platform developed for eCommerce and web businesses. Klaviyoplatform offers more personalized experiences across owned marketing channels like email, SMS, in-app notifications, and web. Klaviyo helps marketers to target, monitor and optimize marketing campaigns to maximize their sales quickly. SharpSpring– SharpSpringis an open marketing automation platform that delivers behavior-based email marketing, dynamic forms, native or 3rd party CRM integration, social media management, landing page and blog builders, universal CMS compatibility, and integration with many applications. Marketo– Marketo is the leading engagement platform that helps marketing teams deliver exceptional services to customers at every stage of their sales journey. Marketo can help companies add customer data, content, automation and analytics in order to provide more personalized and measurable outcomes. RD Station – RD Station is a marketing automation platform that manages and automates digital marketing strategy for medium-sized and small businesses. This helps to attract more traffic, convert this traffic into business opportunities and drive more sales. Omnisend – Omnisend is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps to boost digital marketing effectiveness by offering more channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp etc. Omnisend is a complete and all-in-one solution that provides an advanced automation workflow, customer segmentation features and a multitude of channels to reach customers via many channels. Pardot – Pardot is a B2B marketing automation platform developed by Salesforce to empower marketing and sales teams to accelerate pipeline, generate leads, close more deals, drive revenue, and maximize return on investment. Pardot helps the companies in lead nurturing and lead scoring, CRM integration, email marketing, shorten the sales cycle and track and monitoring ROI. GetResponse – GetResponse is a comprehensive marketing software platform that helps businesses to create permission-based mailing lists, maximize conversion ratios and increase sales traffic to websites. GetResponse’s intuitive user interface can make adaptability easy and allow for simple and seamless implementation.

Other vendors of Marketing Automation Software are Oracle Corporation, Acoustic, SAS Institute Inc, Act-On, ClickDimensions, Keap (formerly Infusionsoft), OnTraport, Leadsquared Marketing Automation, Sendinblue, Simply cast, Autopilot, Cordial, Dotdigital Engagement Cloud, Drip, ExponeaGamooga, Iterable, Kizen, ManyChat, Mautic, MoEngage, Nurture, Resulticks, Sailthru and WebEngage.

Key Benefits of Marketing Automation Software

Marketing automation software can help to automate your cross-sells, up-sells, and customer follow-upswith better lead management and prioritization to increase revenue and average deal size.

Minimize staff time spent on administering marketing programs and activities which in result helps to reduce staffing costs of the company.

The automation software can customize marketing tasks as per each customer needs and improve close rates with timely management.

The platform can create scheduled and automated activities for around-the-clock and measures campaigns and channels to prioritize initiatives.

Improve accountability of marketing and sales teams by replacing manual repetitive work with automated rules and campaigns

Suggested Read: Best Marketing Automation Software Vendors 2020 and Benefits

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has approximately 400 buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Email Marketing, Social Media Analytics Software, and Social Media Management Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441