COWIN: A HELPING HAND THROUGH COVID-19 MENTAL ISSUES – (Freedom Project)

TORONTO, CANADA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Mental health has always been a taboo. Most victims of mental health suffer in isolation, & do not share their pain given the stigma associated with mental health. Eventually, it leads to extreme steps of self harm and suicide.

The main causes that lead to poor mental health are loneliness, stress, isolation etc. Typically, the most affected age group is 30, and if it helps understand the global median age has increased from 21.5 years in 1970 to over 30 years in 2019.

Not everyone has access to professional therapy, may it be because of cost or limited access to mental health .

Cowin.live is a social impact initiative that provides a platform for Covid-19 warriors to enable communities address challenges presented by the pandemic.

Through the Freedom project, Cowin.live aims to curate mental health stories that showcase victories from individuals, leaders in the community, specialists in any field of service, & influencers.

To enable widespread reach, Cowin.live has partnered with various NGOs, hospitals and mental wellness companies. To name a few NGOs ; Masoom Organization in Mumbai works towards the impact of quality of education at night schools, TARA foundation, founded by Basanti Caroline Roublin’s that works towards serving vulnerable children & an after-care program for young adults who grew up in TARA Homes.

A unique partnership with Shree Sai Pratishthan, an NGO that enables travel to Shirdi for Sai Baba followers & grows devotion towards better belief.

Accurate relief though video campaigns

On 5th September 2020, the first video e-guide was launched with stories from teachers, actors, artists & even chefs who fought against mental stress. They share their advice, tips & recommendations to motivate others & remain stress-free.

This will be followed by corresponding video guides on

International Peace Day, 22th September, 2020: Mental Peace, A new Dimension

World Mental Health Day, 10th October, 2020: It’s Health that is the Real Wealth

Children’s Day, 14th November, 2020: A Healthy Child: Inside or Outside

Christmas, 25th December, 2020: Magical Christmas with Magnificent Well-Being

New Year, 01 January, 2021: A Ray of Hope.

A transcript from Gillian Pinto, actor & theater personality, “No matter how many lockdowns occur, I will remain who I am, unharmed and energetic”

A lot of influential personalities & others in their own perspective fields have contributed toward the cause to make this initiative successful.

We urge our readers NGO’s, mental health & wellness companies to submit their videos at cowin.live; or else, write to Anagha Salvi, our National Director & share their mental health victories. These stories are published as per the calendar above to reach a wider audience via the Freedom Project video e-guides .

For more information visit here

About Cowin:

The current need of the hour tech in a fast-paced environment, Cowin is an employee safety & pandemic management engine designed to alert users about their contact with Covid-19 environments. The application allows users to be tracked by ‘tracing’ interactions via GPS-based localization, QR codes, and touch points at locations with high foot-traffic.

For more information: https://cowin.live/

Media Contact

Anagha Salvi

National Director of Cowin

anagha@cowin.live

+91 9172199172