Pima Dermatology, P.C. Of Tucson, Arizona Grows Practice During Pandemic

TUCSON, AZ, USA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Rapidly adapting through the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pima Dermatology expands healthcare access and enhances its operations to better meet the evolving needs of their patients. Taking a big step to continue providing patient care in the middle of COVID-19 has been a careful and strategic move for the premier comprehensive dermatological group serving the region since 1986. They are welcoming a fifth Board-Certified Dermatologist to their staff of over thirty employees. Tracy A. Jeck, MD, who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, brings over 14 years of diverse experience and expertise in medical and surgical dermatologic care. Prior to joining Pima Dermatology, Dr. Jeck practiced at the office of Norman Levine, MD, in Tucson, Arizona for over 11 years.

“I am really excited to continue seeing my existing patients and providing them with the care they have always received from me – and also building new relationships with new patients. I want these patients to feel as comfortable with me and their diagnoses and treatment as if I’ve been caring for them all along,” said Dr. Jeck.

Dr. Jeck holds memberships in professional societies including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, and the Pima County Medical Society. She is dedicated to the Tucson community serving as Chair of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona’s Maimonides Society, and Board Member of the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Jeck was honored as Jewish Tucson’s Young Woman of the Year in 2018. She is a major advocate for patients receiving fair and equal healthcare and has done pro-bono and volunteer work over the years. In addition to seeing patients at Pima Dermatology, Dr. Jeck will treat AHCCCS/Medicaid patients at El Rio Health Center starting in December 2020.

“Dr. Jeck has a demonstrated track record of providing skilled and compassionate dermatologic care for over a decade in Southern Arizona. Her genuine appreciation for the lives of those she comes in contact with makes Dr. Jeck truly special,” said Rachel Chánes, MBA, CMPE, Practice Administrator. “We see this as the perfect time to onboard talent like Dr. Jeck and we are grateful for the ability and the opportunity. We are fully committed to providing our patients with the absolute best in dermatologic care – with safety and integrity at the core. Our response in this time of uncertainly is to remain true to our values of collaboration, compassionate care, and supporting our incredible staff and teams.”

Dr. Jeck provides medical and surgical dermatology three days a week via in-person visits and through their Telederm platform. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Tracy Jeck, please call 520.795.7729 or request a visit at www.pimaderm.com.