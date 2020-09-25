Artiana to host their flagship South Asian Art Auction from 24-28 September 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Following the continued success of all their auctions this year including their last South Asian art auction held in March, Artiana is pleased to present their current catalogue of modern and contemporary artworks from the Indian subcontinent. Paintings and sculptures by South Asia’s leading artists will be available for online bidding from 24 to 28 September 2020 on their website www.artiana.com.

Collectors, seasoned and new, can acquire works by artists from the Progressive Artists Group such as Maqbool Fida Husain, Sayed Haider Raza, Akbar Padamsee, Francis Newton Souza, and Ram Kumar. The sale also features works by established modernists and contemporary artists Sakti Burman, Himmat Shah, Jogen Chowdhury, Zarina Hashmi, Jamil Naqsh alongside Neo-tantric art vanguards G.R. Santosh and Sohan Qadri.

Leading the collection is M.F. Husain’s seminal new to market work “Afternoon Tea After The Kill” painted in 1989 depicting the artist’s insightful and spirited take on the British colonial period in India and Untitled (Laxmi) depicting the Hindu goddess with a white elephant alluding abundance and auspiciousness painted in 1998. Another untitled work from the artist featuring two horses with an elephant is also part of the suite, all with impeccable provenance.

Also part of the sale is an important work by Ganesh Pyne’s from 1982 titled, “Vulture” showcasing the artist’s brand of poetic surrealism. Other highlights include signature works by S.H. Raza including “Rajasthan”(1998) and “Prakriti”(2006); Jamil Naqsh’s “Untitled-Lady with a Pigeon”(2006); F.N. Souza’s “Untitled-Nude”(1965) and “Head”(1963); and one from Krishen Khanna’s Bandwallas series. Two introspective paintings painted in 1992 and a bronze sculpture by Akbar Padamsee will also go under the hammer.

Interested buyers can bid online at www.artiana.com or through the ARTIANA mobile app, from September 24 (6:00 pm) to September 28 (9:00 pm) UAE time with a No Buyer’s Premium policy: ‘What You Bid Is What You Pay’. Artiana’s FlexiPay, which allows buyers to ‘Bid Now Pay Later,’ will also be available for clients subject to eligibility. (FlexiPay scheme details are available on their website.)

The sale catalogue can be browsed online while a viewing appointment can be arranged from September 12-24, 2020, from 11 am to 6 pm at Artiana’s art gallery located in Metropolis Tower in Downtown Dubai. For further information on how to register and bid, visit their website at www.artiana.com. For quick assistance and inquiries, call Artiana’s Help Desk at +971 55 815 3030 or write to info@artiana.com.