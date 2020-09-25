Nurse Call Systems Market: Technological Advancements In Nurse Call Systems

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems.

Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector).

Covid -19 Impact On The Nurse Call Systems Market

The pandemic has caused disruption in healthcare systems all over the world, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are also being set up to deal with an increasing disease incidence. However, they lack the basic infrastructure required for facilitating communication between nurses and patients. The increasing need for remote care and the rising influx of COVID-19 have resulted in the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and a demand for better communication systems. Consequently, this market segment is expected to witness significant growth and continued adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and several countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The growing focus on improving the quality of hospital care and healthcare infrastructure in these countries is one of the major factors driving the demand and adoption of nurse call systems in their respective healthcare infrastructures.

The market for nurse call systems is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the next few years due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, growing awareness & demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the growing incidence of severe age-related disorders. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the nurse call systems market, followed by Europe.

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

The major players operating in this market are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. (US) among others. There are many established players players in the market, however many new players are expected to emerge in nurse call system market during the forecasted period.

What are the various nurse call systems product types?

The nurse call systems market is segmented into buttons, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems.The buttons segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call systems market in 2019. Factors attributing for the large share of this segment include low cost, ease of use, high reliability, and faster response time.

What are the new trends and advancements in the nurse call systems market?

Diverse applications of nurse call systems and the availability of technologically advanced nurse call systems, rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies, and the growing number of assisted living centers are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

