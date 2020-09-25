Major Players in the Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market

Dr. Oetker was founded in 1891 by Dr. August Oetker in Bielefeld, Northern Germany. With its headquarters in Germany, the company operates through five major business segments—food, beer & non-alcoholic beverages, sparkling wine and wine, spirits and deep-sea shipping, and other interests. Dr. Oetker functions as the parent brand and has various sub-brands under its umbrella. Its product offerings include mayonnaise, sauces, spreads, salad dressings, cakes, and dessert toppings. The company operates in nearly 40 countries, and its four German production plants manufacture a variety of processed food products—from baking powder to bake mixes, breakfast cereals, honey, as well as frozen desserts, pizza, and seafood specialties. Dr.Oetker also has a wide range of edible sugar decorative, such as hundreds and thousands, sugar strands, bright & bold, and confetti sprinkles. It also has acquired brands, such as Mavalerio (US) and Wilton Brands LLC (US), involved in manufacturing a wide range of sugar sprinkles and different types of sugar for commercial sale. The company’s major market is Germany and operates in most of the western and eastern European countries, as well as in Canada and Brazil.