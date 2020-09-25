Major Players in the Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market

Posted on 2020-09-25 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Chicago, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sugar decorations & inclusions market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. Sugar decorations and inclusions are the key ingredients that attract customers toward various desserts and bakery products, due to which they are projected to witness significant growth in the global food industry. The increasing demand for textured and decorated baked foods and the growth of bakery and confectionery sectors across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market. In addition, the increasing demand for bakery products in various economies across regions is a key factor that is projected to drive the market growth.
 
Some of the major players present in the sugar decorations & inclusions market include Dr. Oetker (Germany), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pecan Deluxe Candy Company (US), and Signature Brands LLC (US). New product launches and expansions are some of the dominant strategies that are adopted by major players to strengthen their presence in the sugar decorations & inclusions market. These strategies have helped companies to expand their product offerings for sugar decorations and inclusions and are projected to drive the market growth.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
 
Dr. Oetker was founded in 1891 by Dr. August Oetker in Bielefeld, Northern Germany. With its headquarters in Germany, the company operates through five major business segments—food, beer & non-alcoholic beverages, sparkling wine and wine, spirits and deep-sea shipping, and other interests. Dr. Oetker functions as the parent brand and has various sub-brands under its umbrella. Its product offerings include mayonnaise, sauces, spreads, salad dressings, cakes, and dessert toppings. The company operates in nearly 40 countries, and its four German production plants manufacture a variety of processed food products—from baking powder to bake mixes, breakfast cereals, honey, as well as frozen desserts, pizza, and seafood specialties. Dr.Oetker also has a wide range of edible sugar decorative, such as hundreds and thousands, sugar strands, bright & bold, and confetti sprinkles. It also has acquired brands, such as Mavalerio (US) and Wilton Brands LLC (US), involved in manufacturing a wide range of sugar sprinkles and different types of sugar for commercial sale. The company’s major market is Germany and operates in most of the western and eastern European countries, as well as in Canada and Brazil.
 
Kerry Group (Ireland) is a provider of taste and nutrition solutions. The company caters to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, and is a supplier of branded and customer branded foods to the UK and other markets. The company operates through two business segments: Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes application-specific ingredients and flavors across various technology platforms. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies value-added brands and customer-branded foods primarily to the Irish and the UK markets. Its brands include LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Richmond, Wall’s, Mattessons, Fire & Smoke, and Yollies. The company supplies private label products in dairy, meat, pastry, meal solutions, and frozen ready meal categories. Kerry also offers sugar decorations, including jimmies and nonpareils, for its B2B and B2C customers. The company serves a global customer base in over 140 countries. It operates in over 132 manufacturing locations. It has its operations in approximately 26 countries. It has customer alliances with global, regional, and local food, beverage, and pharmaceutical companies.
 
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!