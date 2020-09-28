Urgent Care Apps Market | Growing at a CAGR of 41.3% | Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) – Global Forecast to 2023″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to reach $2,515.1 million, at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Ease of Communication

Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

Growing Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks

Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

Browse 93 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45792223

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The post-hospital apps segment held the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, the urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. The post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.

The trauma segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on clinical area, the global urgent care apps market is broadly segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. In 2018, the trauma segment is slated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45792223

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the urgent care apps market, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American market is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region regarding the safety of patient data and improving quality of care, increasing penetration of 4G networks, rising need to reduce the escalating healthcare costs, and the rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).