Blood Collection Market: Growing number of Accidents and Trauma Cases

Blood collection is the process of acquiring blood samples from the donor for performing laboratory diagnostic tests and treating patients. This is an integral part of the blood management procedure in hospitals and blood banks centers.

The global blood collection market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing prevalence of various diseases, rising number of surgeries, and growing number of accidental and trauma cases are fueling the demand for blood collection products.

Increasing disease incidence and growing number of accidents & trauma cases

The prevalence of infectious diseases such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and tuberculosis are high despite significant improvements in sanitation and medicine. Traditionally, antimicrobial therapy was used as a powerful tool to combat infectious diseases; however, over the years, antimicrobial agents have failed to deliver the desired results due to the emergence of drug-resistant microbes. Owing to this, the prevalence of these infectious diseases is increasing globally. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is also growing across the globe. This will be favorable for the blood collection devices market growth, as blood tests are a primary mode of diagnosing these diseases. An increase in the number of road accidents, fires, and sports injuries has led to the increased occurrence of trauma and injury cases.

According to a WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, in 2013, road accidents were the eighth-leading cause of death worldwide. Current trends show that by 2030, road accidents will become the fifth-leading cause of death, globally. The National Trauma Institute has stated that trauma injuries accounted for 30% of life years lost (a measure to account for the age at which deaths occur) in the US in 2014.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39733117

Challenge: Complexities of storage and shipping

Storing and shipping whole blood samples poses significant challenges and costs. Once collected, whole blood must be used immediately or stored and maintained under strict temperature and environmental conditions for analysis or other applications. The characteristics of blood samples begin to change within hours of collection if not refrigerated or frozen. Maintaining their stability is essential since blood components begin to degrade immediately; extended exposure to ambient temperatures can dramatically affect the outcome of any analysis on such samples. Therefore, medical organizations around the world have created guidelines for their storage, packaging, and shipping.

For example, the US FDA recommends that whole blood samples held in specialized containers should only be kept refrigerated for 42 days. However, it is recognized that some changes in the samples may occur during that time. Another governing body, the National Institute of Health and Welfare in Finland, determined that whole blood samples refrigerated at 4° C (or about 39° F) should only be held for up to seven days before discarding.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39733117

Opportunity: Technological advancements in blood collection procedures and products

Collecting blood samples from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is challenging or sometimes impossible. In DVA patients, traditionally used blood collection products are often unable to collect adequate samples, which can also lead to repeated attempts to collect blood. This increases the risk of anemia in patients and the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens to nurses and phlebotomists.

To overcome this issue, innovative hematology-tube designs have been introduced to support capillary-blood collection for reducing the risks of collection and processing errors in DVA patients. Besides this, a vein illumination and visualization technique—vein finder, a recent addition to safe blood collection procedures—is used to assist healthcare professionals in finding a good vein for venipuncture. The device illuminates the veins beneath the skin using ultrasound or infrared technology and facilitates easy vein access, thus reducing the need for repeated venipuncture.

There is a growing trend toward innovations in blood collection. Two firms won US FDA 510(k) clearances for blood collection devices recently—a push-button device from Seventh Sense called TAP, and a needle-free device from Velano Vascular called Pivo. Meanwhile, other firms, such as Neoteryx, are pursuing microsampling of blood but focusing on dried blood spots.

Key Market Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), , Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), Retractable Technologies (US), LiuyangSanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), APTCA SPA (Italy), MicsafeMedical Group Limited (China), DiseraTibbiMalzemeLojistik Sanayi VeTicaret A.ª (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), CML Biotech (India), LmbTechnologie GmbH (Germany), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) and Neomedic Limited (UK).

Inquiry before buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=39733117