Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Champions Community Leaders For Respect Day

Clearwater, USA, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition is proud to celebrate International Respect Day by nominating Pastor Mary Rieves, founder of TAGIN Inc. and Mr. Christopher King, founder of the Gentlemen’s Course for their efforts in teaching youth respect and showing them what leadership is all about, mainly, helping others.

Respect Day is celebrated on the 18 of September and was created to encourage people to focus more on ways in which they can be respectful to others. For many the day involves being more attentive to loved ones, but it can really be used as a catalyst for treating any people with a more polite approach.

Pastor Mary Rieves founded TAGIN Inc. after seeing many youth growing up lost, roaming around without direction and motivation. She wanted to offer those youth the same opportunities she had a make a difference. To see how she does just that please visit: www.facebook.com/Mary-Rieves-Ministries

Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Jazz legend BB King, founded the Gentlemen’s Course to teach our youth proper etiquette, manners, and Human Rights. Mr. King is also a advocate against human trafficking. To see how he makes a difference in the lives of our youth please visit: www.facebook.com/thegentlemenscourseinc

“Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote: ‘A broad examination of history shows clearly that men follow those they respect. Respect is a recognition of inspiration, purpose and competence,’ said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “Respect Day was the perfect day to acknowledge the leaders who not only are respected but are teaching our youth what respect is all about.”

For more information about the Charity Coalition Awards, please contact the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Director, Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org

