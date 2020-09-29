Batman, Shadowhunters, Bruce Campbell ‘Last Fan Standing’ Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming weeks. On Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, visit Gotham City with “From Batman to Joker” featuring franchise standouts Brett Cullen, Robert Wuhl and Michael Uslan. Then on Sunday, “Ary and the Secret of Seasons” voice actors Chris Zambelis, Kira Buckland and Casey Mongillo, join lead writer Genese Davis for a discussion on the new video game at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. On Thursday, Oct. 8, stars of scary films Diane Salinger, Ann Robinson, James Murtaugh and Jimmy Workman meet up for “Oh The Horror!” at 7 p.m ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed that evening at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT by the live trivia contest for nerd-culture know-it-alls, “Last Fan Standing,” hosted by the inimitable Bruce Campbell. “Shadowhunters” headliners Maxim Roy, Anna Hopkins and Jon Cor reunite on Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Then on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors, “Stranger Things” actress Jennifer Marshall (Navy), “Transformers: War for Cybertron” voice actress Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines), and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force) for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.

This is in addition to the previously announced sessions on Thursday featuring “October Faction” stars Tamara Taylor, JC MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku and Maxim Roy at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, and Sunday, October 18 with Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III and Page Kennedy of “Blue Mountain State” at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Thursday, October 1, “October Faction,” Tamara Taylor, JC MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku, Maxim Roy · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 1, WizQuiz, Geeky Trivia with Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 3, “From Batman to Joker,” Brett Cullen, Robert Wuhl, Michael Uslan · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 4, “Ary and the Secret of Seasons,” voice actors Chris Zambelis, Kira Buckland, Casey Mongillo, lead writer Genese Davis · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 8, “Oh, The Horror!,” Stars from Scary Movies: Diane Salinger, Ann Robinson, James Murtaugh, Jimmy Workman · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 8, “Last Fan Standing,” Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Friday, October 9, “Shadowhunters,” Maxim Roy, Anna Hopkins, Jon Cor · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 18, “Blue Mountain State,” Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III, Page Kennedy · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Monday, October 9, “Veterans Day Celebration,” featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ( NASDAQ:CIDM) ConTv.

The 2020-21 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.