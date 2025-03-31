U.S. Pen Needles Market Expands with Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Insulin Usage

The U.S. pen needles market size was estimated at USD 888.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancement in needle technology, awareness and adoption of injector pens, and the rise in consumer awareness, patient comfort, and accessibility collectively contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the escalating incidence of diabetes is driving an increased need for pen needles. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) projects that by 2040, the number of people with diabetes will reach 642 million. Given the expanding diabetic population, the target market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the projected period.

The U.S. accounted for over 24.9% of the global pen needles market in 2023. The rise in chronic diseases, especially diabetes, necessitates the frequent and accurate administration of medications, thereby increasing the demand for pen needles. Pen injectors are frequently utilized by individuals with diabetes to administer insulin or other medications. People with obesity are particularly prone to diabetes, and insulin pens provide a convenient and rapid method for drug injection. The demand for pen needles is increasing in line with the growing need for insulin pens among diabetic patients. These devices, when used with insulin pens, assist in accurately delivering the drug dosage to the patient.

Innovations in needle technology, such as ultra-thin and painless needles, are enhancing convenience and accessibility, further driving the market. Moreover, growing awareness and adoption of injector pens for self-administration of medications are also boosting the demand. These pens offer benefits like ease of use, accurate dosing, and reduced risk of needlestick injuries. A focus on patient comfort and accessibility in healthcare has led to the development of innovative pen needle designs that improve the patient experience by reducing injection pain, thereby propelling market growth. In addition, continuous research and development have resulted in technological advancements like non-needle injection systems and needle-free microneedle arrays. These innovations promise to further reduce injection pain and enhance patient comfort, contributing to market expansion.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the U.S. Pen Needles Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Key U.S. Pen Needles Company Insights

Leading companies in the U.S. pen needles market are employing various strategic measures such as partnerships, expansion of products and services, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D investments to gain a competitive edge through advanced applications. The market is dominated by key players like Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, TERUMO CORPORATION, Owen Mumford Ltd., Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-STREFA, UltiMed, Inc., Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.a. These major firms are undertaking initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and geographical expansions to meet the growing patient needs. For instance, in February 2023, Montmed Inc. announced the issuance of a second U.S. patent for the Sitesmart Pen Needles.

Key U.S. Pen Needles Companies:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corp.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Ypsomed

Braun Melsungen AG

HTL-STREFA

UltiMed, Inc.

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Pen Needles Market