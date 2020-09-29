Gujarat-Based Fashion & Lifestyle Startup – Ciceroni Ventures into E-Commerce

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ciceroni, Gujarat’s premier Fashion & Lifestyle Hyperlocal Discovery platform, today announced its foray into e-commerce with the launch of ‘Pari-Sangam’ its first curated online pop-up. ‘Pari-Sangam’ will feature a carefully selected mélange of 11+ labels in clothing, accessories and décor categories from across India. With ‘Pari-Sangam’, Ciceroni caters to the evolved aesthetics and sensibilities of urban millennials. Since its inception in 2016, Ciceroni has gained a formidable reputation as the most sought after local shopping guide in Gujarat. Be it identifying emerging fashion and lifestyle labels or scouting trusted stores in the city, this content-led discovery site has been the go-to resource for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts. With an engaged digital community of 1.2 lakh followers across social media platforms, Ciceroni aims to ease the journey of a consumer from discovery to purchase by giving them a direct shopping option.

Ciceroni has ventured into e-commerce with plans to curate an on-going series of fashion and lifestyle online pop-ups, each with a relevant theme and assortment of brands. The first in this series – ‘Pari-sangam’, is a portmanteau of Pari, derived from the Hindi words for clothing – Paridhan and confluence -Sangam. It is an attempt to bring together and make available for Ciceroni’s patrons, an eclectic range of labels in fashion and lifestyle. ‘Pari-Sangam’ reflects the inherently diverse cultures within India, its rustic simplicity and urbane aspirations, its main-stream fashion and growing design subcultures. The participating labels are Daniel Syiem’s Ethnic Fashion House from Shillong, Studio Beej from Mumbai, The Pigment Edit from Bangalore, Veena Chandran Ceramics from Pune, Kilchu from Rajasthan, Morii from Ahmedabad, Radicals By Radhika Sanghvi from Ahmedabad, Label Nimbus from Surat, Safary Bombay from Mumbai, Miko Lolo from Mumbai and Kalpana Traditional Sarees from Ahmedabad.

On the launch, Ms. Neha Sheth, Founder & CEO – Ciceroni, said, “Shopping Decisions are made easier with genuine and trusted peer recommendations, be it on-ground or online. There was a need-gap in fashion and lifestyle space. There are reviews for food, hotels, movies and books, but none for fashion and lifestyle labels, a segment wherein consumers spend a substantial amount of their income. The fashion and lifestyle business in Gujarat is growing at a tremendous rate with national and international brands vying with each other to gain a foothold in the state. It has only proved that consumers want to buy and were looking for interesting options, but didn’t have time to visit each place. We started in 2016 with an idea to make a consumer’s life easy by giving them recommendations for shopping through trusted reviews. Ciceroni’s team of fashion experts and critics shared reviews and in a short span of time, we became the trusted voice for recommendations in Gujarat. Over last 4 years, we have built a strong community of 1.2 lac readers who trust Ciceroni for recommendations. As a natural extension to a discovery led platform business, we are now adding E-commerce section to our already robust website.”

“Vocal for Local has been the underlying philosophy of Ciceroni right from its inception. When we started off, we realized that most buyers were suffering from brand coma while browsing through e-commerce sites and yet due to lack of information on local brands, they would go back to buying from high street brands. We shed light on artisanal labels that were handcrafted and slow in their approach and consumers found an alternative platform that provided them options. It was a win-win situation for both brands and consumers. Our E-commerce foray is just one step further to facilitate buying from these meticulously curated designers and labels” added Ms.Sheth

Ms. Falguni Patel, Head Strategy & Operations – Ciceroni, said “We adopted the model of curating online pop-ups for e-commerce, because we knew that ‘Trust’ and ‘Aesthetics’ were the two driving words that bind the Ciceroni community. Getting into the mass-market e-commerce segment, which has everything for everyone, was not really what our community would want or like. Our patrons, comprising mostly of urban youth and working professionals, have always relied on us for recommendations and they want us to curate and help them make informed choices. They are internationally clued on, well-informed, seek brands with strong ethics and aesthetics and are on a quest to redefine their individualism. Which is why, Ciceroni is committed to identifying out of the ordinary and remarkable labels to fulfill this quest of our consumers. This e-commerce launch will also quickly enable Ciceroni to reach out to like-minded audiences across the country and help emerging Indian brands in the fashion and lifestyle space gain exposure to newer markets.”

In a market that is flooded with E-commerce giants, Ciceroni intends to ride on its curatorial capacity of spotting emerging and often hidden talent from nooks and corners of India thus catering to evolved consumer of today who wants something new and artistic. With a strong focus on local brands, crafts and handlooms, Ciceroni has discovered and brought forth more than 2500+ brands on its platforms through its honest reviews.

For more information, please contact Ms. Falguni Patel on +91 93751 95834

Participating Labels –

Daniel Syiem’s Ethnic Fashion House from Shillong focusing on Ryndia Silk ( Ahimsa Silk ) made by weavers from Ri-bhoi district

Studio Beej from Mumbai creating luxury vegan leather bags from Cork and Pinatex

The Pigment Edit from Bangalore focusing only on denim collection of dresses, jackets, shirts etc made from left-over industrial cut piece waste

Veena Chandran Ceramics from Pune bringing forth artisanal ceramic ware and Sculptures (Trained under the tutelage of internationally renowned ceramic artists Ray Meeker and Deborah Smith)

Kilchu , a sustainable label inspired from Kilchoo village of Rajasthan, making timeless apparels and footwear ( inspired from Bauhas movement )

Morii from Ahmedabad focusing on sustainability and working with women from rural parts of Kutch

Radicals By Radhika Sanghvi from Ahmedabad focusing on sculptural quality neckpieces, actually wearable art pieces. She is a sculptor.

Label Nimbus from Surat that focuses on contemporary apparels with luxury appeal

Safary Bombay from Mumbai that brings forth the safary suits of seventies back in fashion

Miko Lolo, an organic kids wear label from Mumbai, for kids

Kalpana Traditional Sarees from Ahmedabad focusing on crafts and textiles of India with its saree collection

About Ciceroni

Ciceroni is a Hyperlocal Fashion & Lifestyle Review web portal that guides you to interesting places for shopping in the city. It is a meticulously organized list of local exhibitions, brands and stores in your city to help you decide before you step out to shop. Be it fashion, jewellery, beauty, home décor or wellness, Ciceroni has you covered.

An online platform that is dedicated to downright honest and credible reviews on fashion and lifestyle brands, accessories, home decor, beauty and trends, Ciceroni has been helping consumers to choose wisely, be it quality or price resulting from the collaborative efforts of in-house experts and peer fashion community since 2016.

We are a celebration of everything in design, fashion and spunky lifestyle that is forged together by a team of spiffy and aesthetic curators on a single comprehensive digital platform. Inform and indulge yourself with editorials by our team of experts and critics, who are clued on to Indian and Global trends in fashion, lifestyle and design, and elaborate regularly on incredible products, brands and movements in India.