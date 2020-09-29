Physiotherapy Equipment Market – Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% | Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The rapidly growing ageing population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market. In addition, the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease will also contribute to physiotherapy devices market growth in the coming years.

According to the latest market research by MarketsandMarkets, “The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 16.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.”

Current Market Opportunities:

1. Emerging Markets

2. Technological Advances

3. Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Market Size Estimation:

This study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the global physiotherapy equipment market. The total size of the physiotherapy equipment market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.

1. Approach to calculate the revenue of different players in the physiotherapy devices market.

2. Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth.

Based on type of equipment, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, exercise therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, continuous passive motion therapy equipment, shockwave therapy equipment, laser therapy equipment, traction therapy equipment, magnetic and pressure therapy equipment, and other physiotherapy equipment. In 2019, electrotherapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market.

On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2019, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.

Key Questioned Answered in Report:

# Who are the key players in the market and which strategies have they pursued?

# What does the competitive landscape in this market look like?

# What is the strategic analysis of different geographical regions?

# What are the different market opportunities for stakeholders?

Geographical Growth Analysis of Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

Geographically, the global physitherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World )RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the rising geriatric population, the growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure, and the inclination toward active lifestyles.

Recent Developments:

1. In 2019, Colfax Corporation (US) acquired DJO Global (US). Through the acquisition Colfax Corporation will provide physical therapy and orthopedic products under the DJO brand.

2. In July 2018, Mectronic Medicale (Italy) launched Doctor Tecar XP, an electromagnetic tecar therapy stimulator.

3. In April 2018, DJO Global (US) entered into a strategic partnership with XPO Logistics (US) to manage portions of DJO’s North American distribution operations. Under this partnership, DJO opened a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, which is being managed by XPO.

4. In February 2018, EMS Physio Ltd. (UK) launched NeuroTrac PelviTone Dual-channel Stimulator.

Key Players:

The leading players in physiotherapy equipment industry include DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Zinex Inc. (US), STORZ Medical AG (Swotzerland), Life Care Systems (India), and Mettler Electronics Corp. (US).