North America is Projected to Dominate the Environmental Testing Market in Coming Years

The global environmental testing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of testing and certification across the globe, which in turn has increased the market for environmental testing.

Download PDF Brochure

The environmental testing market in North America is estimated to be dominant due to the increasing demand of testing and certification. The market in North America is driven toward technological innovation in environmental testing. The use of performance-based testing methods and the introduction of new technologies are expected to accelerate the growth of the environmental testing market. The extended presence of key players operating in the environmental testing market in North America is one of the factors boosting the environmental testing services in the region.

Make an Inquiry

The presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US is driving the growth of the environmental testing market through the implementation of various environmental protection policies in the North American region. Though the number of testing laboratories has doubled in all the major regions, such as North America and Europe, in the last few years, aiming to safeguard the environment. But in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.

Leading companies are SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Asure Quality (New Zealand), Merieux (US), Microbac (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand) ,Symbio (Australia), Alex Stewart (UK), EMSL Analytical Services (US), Hydrologic Associates (US), Environmental Testing, Inc. (US), Alpha analytical (US ), Advanced Environmental Testing (US ), American Environmental Testing Lab (US), Pace Analytical (US) , and AnaLabs (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441aw1