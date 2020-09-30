Prefilled Syringes Market worth $8.6 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The Rising target disease population, rapid growth in generic products, rising adoption of self-medication and digitalization, affordable cost with increased efficiency, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing initiatives undertaken by leading market players to establish production facilities in both mature and developing markets are the key factors driving the growth of the prefilled syringes industry.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Prefilled Syringes Market“

104 – Tables

30 – Figures

149 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331

The Prefilled Syringes Market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Nipro Corporation (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Routine care for chronic diseases is an ongoing challenge amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic due to the change in routine care to virtual communication. Diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and hypertension were the most impacted conditions due to a reduction in access to care. Furthermore, currently, most global healthcare resources are focused on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and this resource reallocation is expected to disrupt the continuum of care for patients with chronic diseases.

Increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the market share

The conventional Prefilled Syringes Market is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the the advantages offered, such as safe administration, ease of use for both healthcare professionals and end users, reduced risk of contamination of the product, less waste of costly API, ease of manufacturing, improved dosing accuracy, and enhanced product differentiation when compared to vials is expected to drive the market growth.

Plastic Prefilled Syringes estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Plastic prefilled syringes are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the Prefilled Syringes Market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of newer polymers (which possess various physical and chemical properties such as high heat & break resistance, tolerance of freeze-drying & liquid nitrogen exposure, high transparency, and solvent resistance.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest Prefilled Syringes Market, globally

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the increasing demand for self-administered treatments, high penetration of self-injection devices, growing aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and huge patient population.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global Prefilled Syringes Market.