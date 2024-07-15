Anaesthesia Machines Market Expected to Reach USD 27 Billion by 2033, at a robust CAGR of 8.6% | FMI Study

The landscape of surgical care is transforming, with anaesthesia machines playing a pivotal role. The global Anaesthesia Machines Market is set to experience significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 27 billion by 2033. This represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from its current valuation of USD 11.73 billion in 2023.

This significant surge in the Global Anaesthesia Machines Industry is underpinned by the consistent and substantial trajectory of growth indicated by the robust 8.6% CAGR. The upward momentum is a result of a confluence of factors, with technological advancements at the forefront. Innovations in anaesthesia machine technology are enhancing patient safety, comfort, and overall healthcare delivery.

Anaesthesia Machines Market Trends and Highlights

One of the key trends shaping the Global Anaesthesia Machines Industry is the increasing portability and compactness of these devices. This transformation allows for their use in remote and underserved areas, along with ambulatory surgery centres. The accessibility and mobility of these machines open doors to a broader range of healthcare settings, ensuring that essential anaesthesia services are available where they are needed most.

Moreover, the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive medical procedures is on the rise, fueled by the promise of lower risks and faster recovery times. As these procedures gain popularity, anaesthesia machines that cater to these innovative techniques are poised to witness a surge in demand. This paradigm shift underscores the market’s adaptability to meet the evolving healthcare landscape.

Continuous advancements in the design of anaesthesia machines have been observed to improve operating efficiency, patient safety, outcome, and convenience. Market participants are concentrating on new product development and the launch of innovative products with enhanced features and capabilities.

Anesthesia apparatuses are medical devices used to deliver anaesthesia to patients during surgical or other medical procedures. These machines are designed to deliver a precisely controlled mixture of gases, including oxygen, nitrous oxide, and various anaesthetic agents, to the patient’s lungs.

The research report “Global Anaesthesia Machines Industry: Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2023-2033)” published by Future Market Insights throws light on several aspects driving the global market. The growth of the market is impacted by various trends, developments, drivers and challenges, the analysis of which is included in the fact-based research report. The exhaustive research publication covers historical data analysis along with current scenarios as well as future projections of the market from a value standpoint for 10 years, starting from 2023 till 2033. The analysis of various segments playing a major role in the expansion of the global anaesthesia market has been carried out to get a complete picture of the global market.

Increasing Need for Anaesthesia Procedures to Spur the Adoption of Anaesthesia Machines in the Coming Years

According to WHO (World Health Organization) and World Bank, by 2026, the treatments demanding surgeries and hence anaesthesia machines would eclipse that of tuberculosis and HIV as well as malaria. The current market scenario portrays the fact that about 30% of the population in the entire globe does not have access to surgeries. On the contrary, about 75% of major procedures are being performed in the wealthiest countries in the world whereas poor countries are witnessing only 3.5% of operations.

Government bodies along with non-government institutions are continuously working on offering healthcare access to every region, which is expected to trigger the adoption of anaesthesia machines. The growing number of surgeries and increasing government support are expected to fuel the growth of the Global Anaesthesia Machines Industry at a global level in the years to follow.

However, product recalls due to defects in devices, shortage of healthcare professionals, adoption of refurbished machines, lack of public access to healthcare facilities and lack of clinical resources are expected to pose hindrances to the growth of the global market.

Segmental Highlights on the Anaesthesia Machines Market

Concerning region , North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to showcase high growth potential. The Anaesthesia machines Industry in North America (led by the US) is estimated to be the largest, whereas the market in APEJ is expected to rise at a comparatively high-value CAGR during the forecast period

, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to showcase high growth potential. The Anaesthesia machines Industry in North America (led by the US) is estimated to be the largest, whereas the market in APEJ is expected to rise at a comparatively high-value CAGR during the forecast period Concerning modality, standalone anaesthesia machines are expected to witness increased adoption across the globe in several hospitals and clinics. This segment is expected to lead the global market with a high valuation and is projected to expand at a relatively high CAGR throughout assessment

Segmentation Analysis of the Anaesthesia Machines Market

By Modality:

Standalone

Portable

By Application:

Hospitals

Surgical Ambulatory Centres

Clinics

Nursing Facilities

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

