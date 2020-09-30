Enterprise Key Management Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Enterprise Key Management Market is expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2025. Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is also termed as professional key management systems, which has ability to recover, generate, store, distribute, back up, organize encryption keys, and destroy cryptographic keys to protect the sensitive data. The EKM tools allow IT enterprises to lock down data on storage media. Numerous encryption key management standards include Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS) and Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP). The Enterprise Key Management Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising need to exploit operational efficiency and security, and growing data security anxiety are documented as major factors of Enterprise Key Management Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness regarding enterprise key management among organizations mainly in SMEs is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in coming years. Enterprise Key Management industry is segmented based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, applications, and region.

Services and solutions are the components that could be explored in Enterprise Key Management in the forecast period. The services may be managed or professional. Cloud and on-premises are the deployment type that could be explored in Enterprise Key Management in the forecast period. The enterprises may be large, small, and medium sized that could be explored in Enterprise Key Management in the forecast period.

Manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, healthcare, aerospace and defense, government, retail, and information technology (IT) and telecom are the verticals that could be explored in Enterprise Key Management in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like cloud encryption, disk encryption, communication encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

The key players of Enterprise Key Management Market are Venafi, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Thales e-Security, Inc., Gemalto NV, Microsoft Azure, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

