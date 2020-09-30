Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Glycinates Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — The glycinates market is estimated to be valued at 927.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,234.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The global demand for glycinates is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for nutritive food products. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing deficiency of minerals among the population, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, growing demand for chelated minerals in food additives, and growing restrictions on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed.

On the basis of type, the global market was led by the magnesium glycinates segment in 2016. Magnesium plays a vital role in the body’s detoxification processes, as magnesium glycinate increases bio-absorbability and has a significant application in dietary supplements.

The glycinates market, on the basis of form, is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to account for the larger market share; this can be attributed to several benefits associated with this form, including lower costs, along with the convenience of usage in a wide range of applications such as food, feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care.

The global market, based on application, is segmented into pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, and personal care products. The feed additives segment covered the largest market share. Increase in the focus of manufacturers on animal feed with increased opportunities in the dairy and meat industries is one of the key factors for the consumption of glycinates in animal feed. Furthermore, incorporation of various ingredients in animal feed by manufacturers for improvement in the quality of meat has increased the demand for glycinates with glycine being the most widely used chelates in the market for chelated feed minerals.

In 2016, the North American region led the global market for glycinates. Factors such as the presence of major players in the US, high awareness about the food and dietary supplements, and a significant demand for glycinates for the feed industry will drive the glycinates market in North America.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), and Albion Laboratories (US).

Other players include Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical (China), Galaxy Surfactants (India), Novotech Nutraceuticals (US), Schaumann (Germany), Dunstan Nutrition (New Zealand), Aliphos (Belgium), Chaitanya Chemicals (India), and Provit (Poland).

