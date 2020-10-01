Open MRI of Orlando Puts Patient Safety First During Covid-19

Orlando, FL, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — Open MRI of Orlando is pleased to announce they put their patients’ safety first when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have implemented all the recommended protocols for cleaning their clinic, particularly high-traffic areas, and high-touch surfaces, as well as wearing the appropriate PPE gear to protect their patients and their staff. Patient temperature

Is verified at entrance door of clinic, if the temperature is elevated the patient will have to reschedule the appointment. For additional safety, only 2 people are allowed in the waiting room at the time.

Getting quality medical care should always be a top priority, even with the presence of a pandemic. Allowing other health issues to go unchecked can result in more serious problems in the future. That’s why the team at Open MRI of Orlando wants to give their patients peace of mind when they visit the MRI Center. While the medical facility has always put patient safety and comfort first, they have taken the necessary additional steps to provide further protection against the spread of Covid-19.

In between appointments, the professionals at Open MRI of Orlando thoroughly clean and sanitize the equipment and the patient rooms to ensure any virus that may have been left is eliminated. In addition, they regularly clean and sanitize the waiting room and any high-touch surfaces. The entire staff wears masks and other PPE gear to offer even further protection.

Anyone interested in learning about the measures they are taking to protect against Covid-19 can find out more by visiting the Open MRI of Orlando website or by calling 1-407-740-8848.

About Open MRI of Orlando : Open MRI of Orlando is a leading provider of MRIs in the Orlando and surrounding areas. They specialize in providing this diagnostic testing to seniors and those who suffer from claustrophobia, so everyone feels more comfortable getting the care they require. The team strives to ensure all their patients receive the quality care they deserve in a caring, compassionate environment.

