Building & Construction Sheets Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Building & Construction Sheets Market is projected to reach USD 195.15 billion by 2025 owing to the increase in spending power of consumers in construction industries across the globe. Building and construction sheets are the widely used construction materials with different type of industry applications like construction, mining, catering, farming, manufacturing, hospitality, aviation, shipping, transport and medical. Apart from industry applications, building and construction sheets are also used for domestic purposes like; for any home appliance, metal surround on a kitchen benchtop, and an interior design feature.

The growing infrastructural developments worldwide and the increasing awareness among consumers are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Especially, the emerging nations from Asia Pacific fuel the building & construction sheets industry in the coming years. Increase in demand for the building and construction sheets is anticipated to grow considerably due to the rising penetration of metal and polymer sheets in building applications.

The use of polymer and metal sheets in sound & waterproofing, roofing, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) are predicted to increase the demand for sheets in near future. The increasing population along with speedy growth of urbanization & industrialization in emerging economies is forcing the government to accelerate investment in the building & construction sheets market. The accelerated investment will further satisfy infrastructural rising needs and ultimately boost the market. Besides, the market is projected to experience significant growth owing in construction industries due to rising disposable income in developing countries.

Building & Construction Sheets industry is categorized on the basis of product type, application, function, distribution channel, end-use and geography. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into rubber, polymer, bitumen, and metal. Polymer is expected to hold larger share of building & construction sheets market owing to its mechanical characteristics like tensile strength, high corrosion resistance, durability, and low thermal connectivity.

In the terms of application, the market can be segmented as flooring, walls &ceiling, windows, doors, roofing, building envelop, electrical, HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) and plumbing. Roofing is projected to dominate building & construction sheets industry due to increase in demand for residential construction in both developed and developing economies. HVAC is also predicted to grow due to growing demand from consumers for climate-controlled environment.

On the basis of function, building & construction sheets market can be divided into sheltering, bonding, insulation, glazing and sound and water proofing. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into direct and third party. Third party channel is estimated to dominate building & construction sheets industry owing to the increase in demand for small quantities of decoration, roofing and decorative flooring via third party channel. On the basis of end-use, building and construction sheets market is divided into commercial, residential and industrial.

The prominent market players profiled here comprise Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., Etex, Fletcher Building Limited, North American Roofing Services Inc., IcopalApS and EURAMAX.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

