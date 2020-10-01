Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market Expecting Major Revenue Growth in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multi-parameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The critical care equipment for asia & north africa market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

High Replacement Rates

Increased Private Sector Investments and Expansions

Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors

Huge Patient Base in India

Growth Opportunities:

Development of Patient Monitors With Wireless and Sensor Technology

Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.

The infusion pumps market, on the other hand, is driven by factors such as rising geriatric and obese population resulting in the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in India, increasing number of hospital beds, and introduction of smart infusion pumps which are propelling the growth of the infusion pumps market in emerging nations. However, high cost of infusion pumps and rising adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are the key factors restraining the growth of this north africa critical care equipment market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Asia is estimated to hold the largest share of the critical care devices market, followed by Middle East and North Africa. The Indian critical care devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Presence of a large geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and respiratory diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, and increasing number of super-specialty hospitals in India are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care devices market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the critical care devices market.