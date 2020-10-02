Susan Hackett Joins South Coast Improvement Company

Marion, MA, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and down the coast to Florida, recently hired Susan Hackett as an assistant project manager. Hackett comes to the Marion, Mass based contractor after working in a similar role for Delphi Construction.

As an assistant project manager, Hackett will work out of SCI’s Marion, Massachusetts office and be responsible for document control, project setup, subcontractor coordination, closeout and a variety of other administrative duties. Initially, Hackett is assistant project manager on several projects, including Brookdale Carriage Club Providence in Charlotte, Atria Willow Wood in Ft. Lauderdale and Five Star Premier Residences in Teaneck, New Jersey.

“South Coast’s rise in recent years has been due to many factors. Not the least of which is building a high caliber teams that excel on increasingly more complex and challenging projects,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement, Inc. “Susan will fit in very nicely with our team of seasoned construction management veterans.”

Hackett brings three decades of construction and management experience to the table. A US Army Reserve veteran, she has been involved in several endeavors to mentor women in the construction industry. Those include participation in the Construction Training and Internship program created and conducted in collaboration with Cape Cod Community College and a Women In Construction Meet & Greet for HBRACC Residential Construction Career Day.

“I’m thrilled to join South Coast Improvement company,” said Hackett. “The people have been great and I’m very excited to be working on such challenging projects.”

A Centerville, MA resident, Hackett has two college-age children. In her spare time, she’s an active volunteer with the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition Statewide Committee, serving as the Cape Cod Chair since 2014.

For more information South Coast Improvement, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company:

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors-interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

