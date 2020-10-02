Winter Darks releases new single ‘557’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of alternative rock music known as Winter Darks has released her latest official single, “557.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Spaceship Radio record label. Emotive, evocative, and entirely heartfelt, “557” showcases Winter Darks in what may be her most intriguing sonic display to date.

Asked to mention some main artistic influences, Portland, OR’s Winter Darks talks about music which connects to its audience in a profoundly personal way.

“I love the raw emotion of Julien Baker,” Darks writes. “Sometimes I try to make my friends listen to her and they’re ‘not ready.’ You need to look inward to listen to her songs, and I admire that so much.”

Winter Darks also cites as inspirations mewithoutYou, Camp Cope, and Apex Manor, as well as more vintage acts such as Sponge, Stone Temple Pilots, Smashing Pumpkins and Our Lady Peace.

Much like her stage name, there’s a cynical undercurrent to music by Winter Darks. Her songs pilot a course through darkness to light, however. Asked to describe the overall theme of her new “557” single, she writes:

“It doesn’t matter what you do, you will always find more no’s than yes’s. So you need to remember how much you’ve been through, where you’ve been, what you enjoyed and every little thing you’ve accomplished. That whole memory creates your next decision.”

The journey, not the destination? Partly. But it’s also about acknowledging the victory inherent in the artist’s work, itself.

“It’s forever evolving,” Winter Darks says. “If you acknowledge only that, you’re doing just fine.”

Spaceship Radio describes Winter Darks as loving her dog, Leroy, a long-haired mini dachshund who goes (almost!) everywhere with her, as well as peanut butter, the gymnasium, and a cool, cool car she has named Mavvy.

“557” is the second of three official singles to be released by Winter Darks leading up to her sophomore album release.

“557” by Winter Darks on the Spaceship Radio label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alt- rock music fans.

