SmartBear Announces Unified Solution for API Design and Testing with Integration Between ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has integrated its API quality platform, ReadyAPI, with SwaggerHub, its API design and documentation platform. ReadyAPI users are now able to setup and manage a connection in their SwaggerHub account within ReadyAPI, search and filter through definitions in SwaggerHub, and more. Together, ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub provide the most comprehensive, powerful API tooling for all stages of the API lifecycle, ensuring the highest end-to-end quality that today’s software demands. The integration streamlines the process of logging in to SwaggerHub from ReadyAPI as well as storing information for re-use when performing actions against SwaggerHub.

“APIs are the anonymous underpinnings that have enabled millions to transition to working from home, connecting all their devices, and doing most of their shopping online,” said Christian Wright, President and Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “The design and subsequent quality of APIs have never been more important as companies further accelerate digital initiatives and fast-track API adoption due to the pandemic. As the dominant API player in the market, SmartBear brings together best practices from 15 million development, quality, and API practitioners. Further strengthening the interconnectedness of our API solutions means further aligning our API tooling under two powerful brands – ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub – to ensure the highest quality APIs every time.”

To highlight the interconnectedness of SmartBear API solutions, the three modules of the ReadyAPI platform have been renamed under the ReadyAPI brand. SoapUI Pro, the industry’s No. 1 API testing tool, is now ReadyAPI Test, reflecting that ReadyAPI supports RESTful, GraphQL, and other API standards in addition to SOAP. LoadUI Pro, the fastest and easiest way to API load test, is now ReadyAPI Performance. ServiceV Pro, which allows anyone in the delivery pipeline to create powerful mocking and service virtualization, is now ReadyAPI Virtualization. The name SoapUI, the open source solution that SmartBear supports, will remain unchanged.

The consolidation under the ReadyAPI brand ensures these three powerful API tools are delivered in one centralized, intuitive platform while streamlining development moving forward. From planning and designing APIs to developing, testing and deploying, Agile and DevOps teams can ensure ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub are meeting their needs when building APIs.

ReadyAPI is used by more than 250,000 users running more than 2 million tests per month.

SwaggerHub is used by more than 100,000 API practitioners in more than 40,000 organizations and 200,000 API projects.

SwaggerHub recently won the 2020 API Award for Best in API Infrastructure. Earlier this year, SmartBear was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management.

